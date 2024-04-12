Youfone Rebrands to Yoin in Belgium



Youfone, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), has unveiled its new identity as Yoin in Belgium, marking a move following its Dutch parent company's acquisition by KPN, TelecomTalk reported. With this rebranding, Yoin aims to realign itself in the Belgian market while continuing to deliver mobile and home broadband services.

Rebranding for Growth

"Youfone underwent a full rebranding and is yoin as of today. The rebranding allows yoin to fully adapt to the customer's wishes. Yoin still offers attractive GSM subscriptions and Internet Home," Youfone said in an official release this week.

Undergoing a comprehensive transformation, Yoin now sports a fresh logo, vibrant colors, and a playful font, signaling its readiness to cater to customer preferences. Despite the change, Yoin assures customers of retaining the attractive GSM subscriptions and Internet Home services they've come to rely on.

Enhanced Customer Benefits

Furthermore, Youfone says the transition comes with perks intact. The popular "friends service" remains, offering both referrer and referee a EUR 10 discount on their next invoice. The MyYoufone app has also undergone a makeover, and is now the MyYoin app, providing users with enhanced features including consumption tracking and invoice management.