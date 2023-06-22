Dutch Telco KPN Announces Youfone Acquisition

Dutch telecommunications company KPN has made a significant move to strengthen its brand portfolio by acquiring the Dutch operations of Youfone. With Youfone already operating on KPN's networks and experiencing rapid growth, this acquisition aims to solidify KPN's position in the mobile and broadband markets, particularly in the fast-growing no-frills segments, said KPN.

Diversifying Offerings with Youfone

Youfone, known for its distinctive brand and competitive offerings, will now join KPN's existing lineup of brands, including XS4ALL, Solcon, and Simyo. By adding Youfone to its portfolio, KPN aims to diversify its offerings and tap into new market opportunities.

Continued Growth Prospects

The acquisition comes as KPN and Youfone foresee continued growth in the coming years by leveraging the efficient business model that Youfone has successfully established.

According to the statement, this model has resonated well with customers, as over 540,000 Youfone users currently enjoy the benefits of the best mobile and fixed networks in the Netherlands. The acquisition will ensure that these customers can continue to be served in the same trusted manner.

Youfone Continues Independently

Importantly, KPN intends to maintain Youfone as an independent entity within its operations to ensure a seamless transition and uninterrupted service for existing and future Youfone customers, allowing them to continue using the service in the same familiar way.

The acquisition, valued at approximately 200 million euros, is subject to the customary closing conditions, including approval from the relevant regulatory authorities.

Youfone is an MVNO provider of SIM-only and fixed broadband, TV services in the Netherlands. It initially entered the Dutch consumer market in 2008 and expanded to include Youfone Belgium in 2021.