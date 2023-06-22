2degrees Launches Hyperfibre With 2 Gbps and 4 Gbps Internet Speeds

2degrees, a telecommunications company in New Zealand, has unveiled its latest offering to customers: Hyperfibre. This new broadband service promises lightning-fast speeds of 2 Gbps and 4 Gbps, allowing users to take their internet experience to the next level.

2degrees expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "We are stoked to be offering the next generation of fibre speeds. These plans are perfect for gamers, home offices, people who shift large amounts of data around, and for basically anyone who wants a super-fast plan."

Hyperfibre Plans

With Hyperfibre 2 priced at NZD 139 per month and Hyperfibre 4 at NZD 169 per month, 2degrees aims to cater to users with varying speed requirements. Customers subscribed to 2degrees' pay monthly plans can enjoy a NZD 10 discount.

In addition to the competitive pricing, both plans come with enticing perks, including an NZD 100 Prezzy card, six months of Prime Video, and free rental of an Orbi Hyperfibre modem.

Connectivity with Orbi Router and Mesh Satellites

2degrees says the Orbi router provided with the Hyperfibre plans features four 1 Gbps LAN ports, and users can expand their Wi-Fi coverage by adding mesh satellite units. This ensures a robust and reliable connection throughout their homes or offices.

While 1 Gbps services remain the most popular and fastest-growing fibre plans, 2degrees anticipates that Hyperfibre will attract early adopters and power users who seek the absolute best and fastest internet experience.

2degrees emphasized that the new plans will help these customers level up their broadband experience and meet their demands for speed and performance.

Hyperfibre Availability

Hyperfibre is now available in over 75 percent of towns and cities in New Zealand. Currently, customers can access Hyperfibre 2 and Hyperfibre 4 through Chorus and Tuatahi First Fibre in select UFB1 areas.

In Christchurch, Hyperfibre is available via Enable. However, Hyperfibre is not supported by Northpower at the moment. To check if a specific address is eligible for Hyperfibre, 2degrees provides an address checker tool for convenience.

With Hyperfibre from 2 degrees, users can now enjoy unparalleled internet speeds and enhanced connectivity for their gaming, remote work, and data-intensive activities.