2degrees Launches Hyperfibre With 2 Gbps and 4 Gbps Internet Speeds

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

2degrees has unveiled Hyperfibre, a new broadband service offering blazing-fast speeds of 2 Gbps and 4 Gbps. This service aims to provide customers with an unparalleled internet experience.

Highlights

  • 2degrees launches Hyperfibre, delivering lightning-fast speeds of 2 Gbps and 4 Gbps.
  • Hyperfibre plans come with competitive pricing and attractive benefits.
  • Hyperfibre available in over 75 percent of New Zealand's towns and cities.

Follow Us

2degrees Launches Hyperfibre Internet With 2Gbps and 4Gbps Speeds

2degrees, a telecommunications company in New Zealand, has unveiled its latest offering to customers: Hyperfibre. This new broadband service promises lightning-fast speeds of 2 Gbps and 4 Gbps, allowing users to take their internet experience to the next level.

2degrees expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "We are stoked to be offering the next generation of fibre speeds. These plans are perfect for gamers, home offices, people who shift large amounts of data around, and for basically anyone who wants a super-fast plan."

Also Read: 2degrees and Lynk Global Bring Satellite-To-Phone Coverage to New Zealand

Hyperfibre Plans

With Hyperfibre 2 priced at NZD 139 per month and Hyperfibre 4 at NZD 169 per month, 2degrees aims to cater to users with varying speed requirements. Customers subscribed to 2degrees' pay monthly plans can enjoy a NZD 10 discount.

In addition to the competitive pricing, both plans come with enticing perks, including an NZD 100 Prezzy card, six months of Prime Video, and free rental of an Orbi Hyperfibre modem.

Connectivity with Orbi Router and Mesh Satellites

2degrees says the Orbi router provided with the Hyperfibre plans features four 1 Gbps LAN ports, and users can expand their Wi-Fi coverage by adding mesh satellite units. This ensures a robust and reliable connection throughout their homes or offices.

While 1 Gbps services remain the most popular and fastest-growing fibre plans, 2degrees anticipates that Hyperfibre will attract early adopters and power users who seek the absolute best and fastest internet experience.

2degrees emphasized that the new plans will help these customers level up their broadband experience and meet their demands for speed and performance.

Also Read: New Zealand Government Grants 3.5 GHz Spectrum to Major Network Operators for 5G Rollout

Hyperfibre Availability

Hyperfibre is now available in over 75 percent of towns and cities in New Zealand. Currently, customers can access Hyperfibre 2 and Hyperfibre 4 through Chorus and Tuatahi First Fibre in select UFB1 areas.

In Christchurch, Hyperfibre is available via Enable. However, Hyperfibre is not supported by Northpower at the moment. To check if a specific address is eligible for Hyperfibre, 2degrees provides an address checker tool for convenience.

With Hyperfibre from 2 degrees, users can now enjoy unparalleled internet speeds and enhanced connectivity for their gaming, remote work, and data-intensive activities.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments