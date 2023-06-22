Vivo Y36 Launched in India: Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery and More

Vivo has unveiled the Vivo Y36 smartphone in India on June 20, expanding its Y series lineup. The mid-range device offers a 2.5D curved glass body and comes in two attractive colour options. Powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC and paired with 8GB of RAM, the Vivo Y36 offers smooth performance. Notably, it features an extended RAM feature that allocates a portion of the storage as RAM for enhanced functionality.

The Vivo Y36 Price

The Vivo Y36 is available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 16,999. Customers can choose between Meteor Black and Vibrant Gold colours. The device can be purchased through Vivo India's E-store, Flipkart, and partner retail stores.

Flipkart is offering enticing deals, including a flat Rs 1,500 cashback for HDFC bank debit card and EMI transactions. Additionally, customers can get an extra Rs 500 off on purchases using SBI cards and EMI transactions.

Read More - OnePlus Pad Introduces Cellular Data Sharing and Multiscreen Connection Features

Vivo Y36 Specifications

The Vivo Y36 features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13. Under the hood, it houses an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and extended RAM. The smartphone boasts a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. For selfies, it sports a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera setup supports various photography modes, including Super Night mode, Multi Style Portrait, and Bokeh Flare Portrait.

Vivo Y36 offers 128GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Vivo's proprietary fast charging technology can charge the battery from zero to 30% in just 15 minutes. The Vivo Y36 measures 164.06x76.17x8.17mm and weighs 202 grams.