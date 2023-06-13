Open Dutch Fiber Expands Fiber Network Capabilities With TOF Group Acquisition

Open Dutch Fiber (ODF), the leading independent fibre provider in the Netherlands, has announced the acquisition of TOF Group, a prominent player in the technical installation of high-quality fibre networks to enhance its Fiber-to-the-Home platform. According to the official statement, this all-share deal strengthens ODF's position in the market and accelerates the pace of connecting customers to unparalleled internal connection capabilities.

Focus on Residential and Office Connections

With a focus on connecting residential and office locations, the acquisition aligns perfectly with ODF's increased ambition to connect 2 million households across the Netherlands to super fast fibre optic networks by 2025.

According to the joint statement, the expertise and capabilities of TOF Group will play a crucial role in supporting ODF's efforts to meet the rising demand for high-quality fibre connections.

TOF Group's Contribution to Meeting Demand

According to the statement, "By joining forces, TOF Group will further expand its speciality in realizing fibre connections and serve the fast-growing ODF customer base. The company is keen on contributing to the mission of ODF to give every household access to independent, high-quality fibre networks. TOF Group looks forward to joint growth and successful cooperation."

Open Dutch Fiber can now meet the increased demand from customers to connect both homes and offices to its fibre network even faster. The acquisition of TOF Group combines a market leader in home connections with a market leader in fibre deployment across the Netherlands.

Accelerating ODF's Ambitious Goals

The acquisition comes at a time when ODF has recently increased its ambitions from connecting 1 million to over 2 million fibre connections by 2025. This accelerated growth is fuelled by a faster rollout and a surge in the number of customers seeking home and office fibre connections.

With the acquisition of TOF Group, Open Dutch Fiber is well-positioned to realize its ambitious goals and provide Dutch households with reliable and high-speed fibre connections, ensuring that they are at the forefront of the digital revolution. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.