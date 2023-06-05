Open Dutch Fiber Surpasses 850,000 Fiber-Connected Homes, Nearing Target of 1 Million

Open Dutch Fiber (ODF), the leading independent open-access Fiber-to-the-Home platform in the Netherlands, announces a major achievement in its mission to deliver fast internet, TV, and other services to households nationwide. Within just three months of reaching the milestone of connecting 600,000 homes, the company has successfully installed fibre-optic connections in over 850,000 households by the end of May 2023. This remarkable progress puts ODF on track to surpass its initial target of reaching 1 million homes this year, ahead of schedule.

Commitment to Reliable Connectivity

Open Dutch Fiber expressed delight at reaching this significant milestone. Says achievement demonstrates an unwavering commitment to providing reliable, lightning-fast connectivity to Dutch households. The company says they will continue to accelerate efforts and connect even more homes with fibre-optic technology."

Market Opportunities

Open Dutch Fiber remains watchful in monitoring the market for additional non-organic growth opportunities, including the acquisition of existing fibre networks and those currently under construction. By exploring these avenues, ODF aims to expand its reach and provide its advanced fibre-optic services to an even broader customer base.

Collaboration with Leading Providers

As the Netherlands' largest independent open-access fibre provider, Open Dutch Fiber offers a robust network infrastructure that enables various internet service providers to operate seamlessly. Notable providers, such as T-Mobile, Trined, Fiber.nl, and Freedom Internet, already utilize ODF's best-in-class fibre connections to deliver high-quality services to end-users. By upgrading customers from older infrastructures, primarily DSL and coaxial, ODF plays a vital role in enhancing connectivity for households.

Contributing to Digital Transformation

Open Dutch Fiber says it is committed to equipping as many households as possible in the Netherlands with competitive fibre-optic services while continually contributing to the nation's digital transformation.

The company will continue its dedicated efforts to expand its network and provide advanced connectivity solutions, ultimately improving the lives of individuals and businesses throughout the country.