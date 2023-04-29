Open German Fiber Starts Fiber-Optic Network Rollout in Roesrath

Open German Fiber, a partnership between Primevest Capital Partners (owing 20%), MEAG (40%), and AVWL(40%), is partnering with Novanetz to install fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections in Kleineichen, the first district that is ready for it, located east of Cologne.

The partnership will enable anyone in Kleineichen who has concluded an agreement with Novanetz during the preliminary marketing phase to receive an order confirmation shortly. Residents who have not yet submitted an agreement should do so now in order to benefit from the free installation of a fibre-optic connection.

Free Installation of Fiber

When about 40% of the residents in the area have signed a pre-agreement for a Novanetz internet Service, the fibre-optic network financed by Open German Fiber will also be installed free of charge in Forsbach, without any installation costs for the residents. The deadline for submitting agreements is June 30, 2023.

Reliable Fiber-optic Internet Connection

A fibre-optic network must be installed throughout the area to ensure a reliable fibre-optic internet connection for every household. This involves a switch of technology from commonly used copper and cable technology to a state-of-the-art network that is independent of existing infrastructure. The creation of new infrastructure is expected to provide a supply network that extends through neighbourhoods and suburbs and connects every household with its own fibre-optic cable.

In the first phase, it is up to the residents in Kleineichen and Forsbach to play their part in supporting Open German Fiber. The residents are encouraged to seize this opportunity for a future-proof Roesrath with advanced connectivity.

Open German Fiber invests in passive communications network

After the quota is reached in the preliminary marketing phase, Open German Fiber will invest in the passive communications network, while the main contractor German Fiber Solution (GFS), will arrange the network. Novanetz, an internet service provider specialised in fibre connections, will then operate the active fibre-optic network.

According to the statement, All partners aim to build a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network in large parts of the municipality of Roesrath in the coming years, thus enabling access to fibre optics for all citizens. Furthermore, future plans include expanding the project to subsequent neighbourhoods and expanding them in a timely manner.