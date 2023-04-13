Monaco Achieves Full Fiber Coverage; Announces Key Dates for Copper Network Switch Off

Monaco Telecom, the primary telecommunications operator in the Principality of Monaco, has completed the deployment of its fiber broadband network, providing 100% coverage to the entire country except for some buildings currently undergoing renovation. With this, the strategic decision of the state to offer a new, more efficient network capable of keeping up with rapid changes in telecom uses has been realized.

Also Read: Telenor Norway Shuts Down the Copper Network

Copper Network Connectivity

Today, the copper network provides internet to only 900 out of the 16,500 online households in the Principality and some 2,300 businesses. Replacing the old copper network with fiber is essential to meet the changing needs of households and businesses in the new digital world. According to a statement by the Government, over 6,000 residential lines and nearly 1,550 telephone exchanges of business and administrative departments are still connected to the copper network.

Environmentally Responsible Choice

The switch to a fiber-only network is an environmentally responsible choice as it will contribute to vital efforts to manage energy consumption, with copper using three times more energy than fiber. It is also good news for consumers' budgets, with fiber packages costing between 13% and 42% less, for an improved service.

Also Read: Telia Norge Introduces AR Technology to Improve Home Internet Experience

Switch to Fibre Broadband Network

For over four years, the operator Monaco Telecom has been deploying the fibre broadband network across the Principality. The switch to fiber has been ongoing for the last two years and requires on-site interventions by technicians from Monaco Telecom to connect each home or business to the new network and to connect up the new devices used.

The operation is free of charge, and although the transition is a gradual process, customers are encouraged to switch to fiber by contacting the customer service department.

Key Dates for Users

Various services using the copper network are set to be switched off on the following dates: December 2023 for consumer internet services, July 2024 for business internet services, and December 2024 for landline telephone services. Users should contact Monaco Telecom as soon as possible to ensure their new fiber broadband connection is in place before the copper network is switched off.