Movistar Cloud Touches Over 400,000 Customer Mark

Movistar Cloud, the unlimited storage service from Spanish telecommunications company Movistar, has reported a YoY growth of over 38%, with 415,000 customers using the Service. The Service offers users unlimited storage space to securely and safely store photos, videos, music, and files all in one place, accessible from any device.

Also Read: Telefonica and Qwilt Partner for Content Delivery Service

Cloud Storage from Movistar

According to the company, On average, over 30,000 people access the Service daily, with more than eight million gigabytes stored, equivalent to nearly 7 million photos or 52 million documents. According to customer usage, more than 56% of the storage consists of videos, while photographs account for 27.6%, documents for 13.8%, and music for 2.2%. 84% of Movistar Cloud customers prefer to use their mobile devices to access the service.

Movistar Cloud app

The Service is accessible through the Movistar Cloud app, available on Android and Apple App markets, as well as an installable app for PC or Mac. Users of the UHD Decoder or UHD Smart WiFi Decoder can also access their photos and videos stored in Movistar Cloud via the "Apps" section of Movistar Plus+.

Also Read: O2 Telefonica Germany 5G Coverage Reaches Over 82% Of Population

Movistar Cloud Features

According to the company, Users can enjoy several features of Movistar Cloud, including "Moments," where the app automatically organizes photos by location or date, and "Photo of the day," which Movistar Cloud offers daily as a souvenir and that 53% of users visit. Another popular feature is the Movistar Cloud puzzle, which is solved by more than 100,000 users each month.

Encryption

Movistar Cloud also provides high-level encryption and antivirus protection to ensure users' content is secure and can be shared only with other users with access to the Service.

Also Read: Movistar Starts Offering 5G Services in Mexico

Free Service to miMovistar customers

The Service is free to miMovistar customers, with an estimated average saving of EUR 120 per year compared to other cloud storage services. Movistar Cloud's customer rating has been consistently high, with a 4.5 out of 5 rating from customers in app markets.

The company's commitment to its customers is further strengthened by Movistar's offer of unlimited cloud storage as a standard feature in miMovistar, 5G coverage, secure connection, unlimited data, and access to devices from zero euros.