Brookfield to Acquire Data4 From AXA IM Alts

AXA IM Alts has sold Data4, one of Europe's largest data centre platforms, to Brookfield Infrastructure. Under AXA IM Alts' ownership, Data4's portfolio grew to include 31 data centres across six countries, with 850MW secured power. The acquisition marks Brookfield Infrastructure's first major entry into the European data centre market.

AXA IM Alts, a global leader in alternative investments, has announced the sale of Data4, one of Europe's largest data centre platforms, on behalf of its clients, to Brookfield Infrastructure. Established in 2006, Data4 operates over 30 Data Centers in France, Italy, Spain, Poland and Luxembourg. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Data4 grows under AXA IM Alts' ownership

According to the statement, AXA IM Alts had acquired full control of Data4 in 2018 and worked closely with the company's management team to drive substantial growth of the data centre platform. Under AXA IM Alts' ownership, Data4's portfolio grew to include 31 data centres across six countries, with 850MW secured power.

"Data4's entry into several new markets in Europe was made possible through the close collaboration of Data4 management and AXA IM Alts' on-the-ground real estate teams," the company said.

Brookfield's entry into the European data centre market

This investment marks Brookfield's first major entry into the European data centre market. The region is expected to experience significant growth in the years ahead, making it an attractive target for investment. Brookfield will leverage its ecosystem to provide best-in-class greenfield development and renewable power capabilities to further build the business throughout Europe.

Brookfield's global data centre platform

Data4's long-term inflation-linked contracted business model, with blue-chip hyperscale customers, provides stable and recurring revenues that fit well within Brookfield's investment strategy. The acquisition is expected to significantly boost Brookfield's global data centre platform, which already has a strong presence in the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Brookfield Asset Management jointly owns data centre ventures in India (BAM Digital Realty), Latin America and others. According to the website, Brookfield owns 50 Data Centers, 22,000 km of fiber optic cable and backbone and 163,100 operational telecom towers and active rooftop sites.

