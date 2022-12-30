Movistar Starts Offering 5G Services in Mexico

Mexican telecom operator Movistar, owned by the Spanish telecom group Telefonica, announced its commencement of 5G services. According to a release by Movistar Mexico, its 5G service has been launched in Ciudad de Mexico, Culiacan, and Hermosillo, with plans to roll out 5G in Guadalajara and Monterrey soon. In addition, the telco plans to bring the 5G service to 33 cities by 2023.

5G Services in Prepaid and Postpaid

Movistar says it is the country's first operator to launch 5G services "for everyone" in both postpaid and prepaid segments. The telco announced 5G services for everyone in plans from 200 pesos and also in recharges from 10 pesos. Movistar becomes the third operator to offer 5G Services to its users, and the telco is using the network infrastructure of AT&T to deliver 5G in Mexico. Since 2019, both carriers have had a network infrastructure-sharing agreement.

Also Read: T-Mobile Expands 5G Network; Deploys Additional 1900 MHz Layer Nationwide

Cities that have 5G Services

Currently, AT&T Mexico offers its 5G services in multiple cities across the country, including Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juarez, Mazatlan, Ciudad Obregon, Navojoa, Guasave, Ensenada, Puerto Penasco Guamuchil, Hermosillo, Culiacan, Saltillo, Torreon, and Morelia. AT&T recently announced that it had started December 2022 with 5G coverage for 31 markets in Mexico, while Telcel reaches December with 74 covered places.

In February, America Movil launched 5G services in 18 cities in Mexico, which covered more than 48 million people. The corporation, which operates in the mobile phone industry under the name Telcel, first introduced 5G in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana, and Puebla. Mexican telecommunications regulator IFT announced earlier this year that the 5G spectrum auction for mobile services would take place in 2022. However, the regulator announced that the tender would take place next year as the IFT considers current market conditions undesirable.

Movistar's 5G

Movistar highlights that everyone can enjoy the higher browsing speed and lower latency offered by the new-generation network. In addition to being in the coverage area, Movistar highlights the need for a compatible smartphone with the latest Operating System to experience 5G. Movistar has created a list of 22 compatible and approved equipment with 5G as per FAQs.

Moviestar highlights 5G plans are for everyone, live them in prepaid or plan. In addition, the telco highlights Gaming, Entertainment and Smartphone experiences as benefits of 5G.