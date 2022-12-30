Year in Review: The Top 7 Indian Web Series of 2022

The year 2022 has seen a lot of exciting events. While some movies may not have successfully drawn audiences, some online series may have left viewers in amazement. In the end, the audience has a wide variety of options.

Here are the top seven Indian web series that were made this year and made their debut on OTT platforms before 2023.

1. Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy

One of the must-see TV shows of 2022 is Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy, which can be found on ZEE5 and stars Zain Khan Durrani and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.

The series tells the tale of an Indian spy who is dispatched to Pakistan to gather vital intelligence. His intelligence assists Indian officials in learning about Pakistan's potential strike strategy.

Where to watch: ZEE5

2. Rockey Boys

Jim Sarbh and Ishvak Singh play Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, respectively, in the Abhay Pannu-directed movie Rocket Boys. The series tracks the two scientists' development as they support a newly independent India in its efforts to make a name for itself in the scientific community. The program is unquestionably among the most exciting of 2022.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

3. Human

Shefali Shah previously appeared in Human, a television series that also starred Kirti Kulhari. The program immerses viewers in the world of medicine while exposing the seedy side of human trials. Human, which was made available on Disney+ Hotstar's OTT platform, has scored an astounding eight out of ten stars on IMDb. Shah gave yet another excellent performance at the concert.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

4. Panchayat 2

The follow-up to Jitendra Kumar's 2020 comedy-drama series Panchayat was released. Panchayat Season 2 is a show that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video. The drama, which is based in a tiny town in Uttar Pradesh, centres on the life of an aspirant for the UPSC who works at the panchayat office. Along with Kumar, actors Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta are featured in significant parts.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. The Great Indian Murder

The Great Indian Murder, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, stars Ashutosh Rana, Pratik Gandhi, and Richa Chadha in the key roles. The 2016 murder mystery book Six Suspects by Vikas Swarup served as the inspiration for the TV show. An industrialist is murdered at his own party, and the plot centers on how everyone else, including his father, is implicated in the crime.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Mai

Featuring Sakshi Tanwar In Mai, a mother goes to great lengths to learn the truth about her daughter's murder. The Netflix series is among Tanwar's best creations and has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10. The viewers are drawn into the dark and grimy show's universe as they become attached to every character.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh are the stars in this well-liked Netflix series. The show's popularity among viewers was immediate, and it currently has a solid 7/10 rating on the IMDb website. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein follows the lives of a man who is compelled to wed the politician's daughter in order to keep his family safe and secure.

Where to watch: Netflix