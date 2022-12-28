5 New Releases to Watch this Week On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5

Here are five TV shows and movies you may watch over the next Christmas holiday, ranging from Pitchers to Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar. Christmas has arrived, the year's final event. Additionally, the much-anticipated sequels to your favourite shows are ending off the year on the OTT platforms, along with some fresh material.

If you intend to spend the holiday season at home, prepare your meals and blankets so you can binge-watch your favourite shows. These five TV shows and movies range from Pitchers and Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, through the Christmas holiday.

Ram Setu

The bridge known as Ram Setu was constructed by Lord Rama's allies, the Vanara Sena (monkey army), in order to get to Lanka (Sri Lanka) and rescue his wife Sita, who had been kidnapped by the island nation's monarch Ravana. The film, which was directed by Abhishek Sharma, follows an atheist-turned-believer archaeologist who must race against time to establish the veracity of the mythical Ram Setu, also known as Adam's Bridge in English before evil forces destroy this important piece of India's history. This Diwali, on October 25, 2022, the movie starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev was released in theatres.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pitchers Season 2

After its initial season aired on TVF for seven years, the second season of the well-liked show Pitchers is scheduled to debut on Zee5 on December 22. Fans asked for the return of the show, which chronicles the lives of four friends—Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal—who quit their professions to launch their own start-up businesses. The following season continues the story of the same start-up that they had formed and is set years after the conclusion of the first season.

Where to watch: Zee5

Vir Das Landing

The actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das has released four one-hour stand-up specials on Netflix, including Vir Das: Outside In- Lockdown Special, Vir Das: Losing It, and Vir Das: For India. The comedian "dives deeply into his childhood in India, the risks of indignation, and finding his footing in the world" in this upcoming one-hour program.

Where to watch: Netflix

Eken Babu Season 6

A detective named Ekenbabu is the subject of the Bengali web series franchise Eken Babu, created by Sujan Dasgupta. The character of Eken Babu, played by actor Anirban Mallik, doesn't appear like your typical detective; instead, he resembles a regular middle-class Bengali man who makes a modest living by solving cases. The first season debuted in March 2018 on the Bengali OTT service Hoichoi, and the sixth season is scheduled to debut on December 23.

Where to watch: Hoichoi

The Witcher

A forthcoming fantasy miniseries called The Witcher: Blood Origin will be based on Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher book series. The show is a prelude to Henry Cavill's critically acclaimed The Witcher on Netflix. The forthcoming series is focused on the beginnings of the original Witcher and is set in an elf world 1,200 years before the current program.

Where to watch: Netflix