TVF to Partner With ZEE5 for Complete Library and Fresh Content

ZEE5, one of India’s top video streaming platform, which is owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) on Monday said that it had entered into a partnership for more content with TVF or The Viral Fever, in order to bring in more youth-focused content to the platform that has been the host to some much-anticipated movies and shows.

This move comes just after the platform premiered Salman Khan’s Radhe on a pay-per-view model and aired the much awaited ‘Friends: The Reunion’ to its customers in India.

The partnership with TVF will consist of launches related to originals as well as new seasons of the top TVF shows for ZEE5’s paying subscribers, whilst the current 13 titles will be on offer to advertising video-on-demand or AVOD customers.

Some popular shows include Engineering Girls’ ‘The Aam Aadmi Family’, ‘Permanent Roommates’, ‘Tech Conversations with Dad’, ‘Awkward Conversations’, ‘PA-Gals ‘Pitchers’, ‘Tripling’, ‘Humorously Yours’ and more.

What Do The Companies Have to Say

According to an ET Telecom report, Manish Kalra, the CBO of ZEE 5 India stated that the company’s focus for this year is ‘Entertainment Inclusion’, which is to ensure that everybody, irrespective of demographic and language preference has access to purposeful entertainment on ZEE5. In order to achieve this, the first step has been to further bolster our content offering followed by ensuring that ZEE 5 is able to take that content to the right user.

He further added that over 60% of the audiences are from Hindi-speaking markets and TVF is able to cater to that group without any issues. The deal will allow a lot of TVF fans to sample existing content on our AVOD platform and ZEE 5 intends to put the new seasons of marquee shows behind the paywall, which will scale up the OTT platform’s SVOD base added Kalra.

To add to this, Arunabh Kumar, the founder of TVF said that the company has always been focused to push the boundaries with characters and stories. TVF is confident that with the power of the ZEE5 platform, its teams and stories will win the hearts of millions of new viewers across the country and the world over.

The iconic TVF shows that will find a home on ZEE5 are just part of this new beginning, and together ZEE5 and TVF will be bringing their viewers shows that will surely win their hearts and put a smile on their faces added Nimisha Pandey, the Head of Hindi Originals at ZEE5 India.