Airtel Added 2367 Towers in Gujarat Between Dec 2022 – Mar 2024

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel added 273 new towers in Ahmedabad. Check out the table below to understand the complete breakdown.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel boosted network connectivity in Gujarat.
  • The telco added 2367 towers in total across Gujarat between December 2022 aand March 2024.
  • We don't have the data for whether new towers were added in FY25.

airtel added 2367 towers in gujarat between

Bharti Airtel boosted network connectivity in Gujarat. The telco added 2367 towers in total across Gujarat between December 2022 aand March 2024. We don't have the data for whether new towers were added in FY25. Airtel's focused on boosting network connectivity not only in urban areas but also rural. The telco wants a better network experience for its customers when they travel and also wants to ensure that in new areas, it can capture customers to expand market share.




Where Did Airtel Add Towers in Gujarat

Airtel added 273 new towers in Ahmedabad. Check out the table below to understand the complete breakdown.

LocationTowers Added
Ahmedabad273
Gandhinagar121
Surat266
Rajkot180
Vadodra225
Bhavnagar172
Banas Kantha317
Mahesana183
Anand134
Bharuch158
Kheda141
Botad74
Navsari41
Valsad50
Morbi86
Sabar Kantha104
Total2367 

This will boost the network experience for customers in the region. Airtel hasn't distinguished between the number of 4G and 5G sites added during this time frame. The telco has improved a lot in the network coverage segment over the last few years. Airtel's 5G is also reaching new locations as you read this.

Bharti Airtel recently partnered with Perplexity to enhance customer experience further. The telco is offering Perplexity Pro worth Rs 17,000 for a year completely free to its customers. Whether you are a prepaid, postpaid or a home broadband customer, you are eligible to get this offer. Just go to the Airtel Thanks app and claim the benefit from there. The last date to claim the benefit is January 17, 2026. The subscription will be active for users for 12 months from the date which they claim. Users can simply log-in via their Google account or the Apple account to enable the offer. Note that you should cancel the subscription before it expires otherwise it may auto-renew through Google or Apple account.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

