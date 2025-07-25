Airtel Added 2367 Towers in Gujarat Between Dec 2022 – Mar 2024

Bharti Airtel boosted network connectivity in Gujarat. The telco added 2367 towers in total across Gujarat between December 2022 aand March 2024. We don't have the data for whether new towers were added in FY25. Airtel's focused on boosting network connectivity not only in urban areas but also rural. The telco wants a better network experience for its customers when they travel and also wants to ensure that in new areas, it can capture customers to expand market share.









Where Did Airtel Add Towers in Gujarat

Airtel added 273 new towers in Ahmedabad. Check out the table below to understand the complete breakdown.

Location Towers Added Ahmedabad 273 Gandhinagar 121 Surat 266 Rajkot 180 Vadodra 225 Bhavnagar 172 Banas Kantha 317 Mahesana 183 Anand 134 Bharuch 158 Kheda 141 Botad 74 Navsari 41 Valsad 50 Morbi 86 Sabar Kantha 104 Total 2367

This will boost the network experience for customers in the region. Airtel hasn't distinguished between the number of 4G and 5G sites added during this time frame. The telco has improved a lot in the network coverage segment over the last few years. Airtel's 5G is also reaching new locations as you read this.

Bharti Airtel recently partnered with Perplexity to enhance customer experience further. The telco is offering Perplexity Pro worth Rs 17,000 for a year completely free to its customers. Whether you are a prepaid, postpaid or a home broadband customer, you are eligible to get this offer. Just go to the Airtel Thanks app and claim the benefit from there. The last date to claim the benefit is January 17, 2026. The subscription will be active for users for 12 months from the date which they claim. Users can simply log-in via their Google account or the Apple account to enable the offer. Note that you should cancel the subscription before it expires otherwise it may auto-renew through Google or Apple account.