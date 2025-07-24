SES Awaits Regulatory Nod to Launch Jio-Backed Satellite Broadband Services in India



Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES is awaiting final security approvals from the Indian government to commercially launch its satellite-based broadband services in partnership with Reliance Jio. The company's medium Earth orbit (MEO) communications satellite system, O3b mPOWER, will deliver enterprise-grade connectivity and support 5G backhaul infrastructure in remote and underserved areas across India. SES's newly inducted O3b mPOWER satellites will enable Jio's satellite broadband offering for enterprises in the country.

SES and Jio Await Final Green Light

"I think the last bit of security regulations are being sorted out. In my opinion, we are ready to go. We are already doing proof-of-concepts (PoC), but we're not allowed to carry commercial traffic. But in my opinion, we are just a few months away, and launch within the year," said Harsh Verma, Head of Enterprise Business Development, SES Asia, in an interview with ETSatcom. He added that the company has completed the necessary ground infrastructure deployment and other necessary operational processes over the past two years.

On Thursday, SES launched two additional satellites—O3b mPOWER 9 and 10—aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. These assets are expected to significantly enhance the capacity and performance of SES's global network, further bolstering its service offering for Jio in India.

O3b mPOWER Satellites to Support 5G Backhaul

"For the 5G backhauling services, which is the core of their (Jio's) network and infrastructure planning, and deployment, they (Jio) are looking at O3b mPower system. Jio is also using our geostationary asset - SES-12," Verma reportedly noted.

The SES-Jio collaboration, formalised through their joint venture Jio Space Technology Limited in 2022, has already delivered geostationary capacity via SES-12. The partners have also established satellite ground infrastructure (gateways) in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, in compliance with Department of Telecommunications (DoT) security regulations.

SES reportedly said that, unlike Elon Musk-owned Starlink's low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites that are "more consumer grade," it offers "enterprise and carrier grade services" with predictable latency, service-level agreements (SLA) and throughput. "We also bring in flexibility in our systems, and make it more sovereign," SES added.

Jio’s Hybrid Strategy

Reliance Jio is pursuing a hybrid satellite strategy, exploring LEO, MEO, and GEO technologies to expand broadband access. In addition to its partnership with SES, the telecom major has partnered with Starlink in India. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel, through Bharti Global, has invested in Eutelsat OneWeb and also collaborates with Starlink to offer LEO-based broadband solutions for internet access in underserved areas.

India's Remote Areas Targeted

"Jio is looking to go into remote areas and really increase their coverage. India could be covering about 97-98 percent, but even 2 percent of the population still means a lot to them, and that's where satellite comes in. I am sure there are places they will use Starlink as well for more consumer-related services," Verma added, as mentioned in the report.

SES remains optimistic about launching commercial services with Jio in India by the end of the year, pending final regulatory clearance. The company serves eight of the world's top ten telecom operators and continues to expand its global footprint. It recently acquired global satellite operator Intelsat, creating a combined fleet of 120 satellites offering multi-band, multi-orbit connectivity.

SES Satellite Network

"We have a very strategic foray into India, creating a joint venture with Reliance Jio. We have already started delivering the geostationary capacity on SES-12 while we bring O3b mPower. We are just waiting for final regulatory approval in India where we will start launching 5G services with Jio in India very soon, hopefully by the end of the year," Verma was quoted as saying.

In 2024, SES reported revenues of EUR 3.7 billion (approximately USD 4 billion) and plans to launch three more satellites over the next 12 months to further strengthen its network capacity.