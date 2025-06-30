Jio Could be One of the Biggest FWA Provider Globally Soon

Reported by Tanuja K

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, can soon be the largest FWA (fixed-wireless access) service provider in the world. Reliance Jio has rolled out 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) services in all of India. It has garnered millions of FWA customers under its portfolio. Very soon, it is expected that Reliance Jio could become the largest FWA (fixed-wireless access) service provider in the world. Jio added 1.03 million 5G FWA subscribers in May, taking the total to 5.85 million. The data was taken from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report. In the same month, Airtel gained about 182,458 subscribers.




One of the notable things which TRAI did recently was reclassify the users of FWA-UBR as fixed wireline customers. Industry's FWA (fixed-wireless access) user base stood at 7.4 million (excluding UBR connections) at the end of May 2025. Out of this, Jio's FWA subscribers were at 5.9 million. If one was to add the UBR users as well, then Jio's FWA susbcriber base stood at 6.88 million, an impressive figure.

ICICI Securities, in a research note said that T-Mobile's FWA subscriber base stood at 6.85 million in March 2025. According to ICICI Securities, Jio's on the path to become the dominant FWA player globally by the end of June 2025. The FWA is on of the bes ways for Jio and Airtel to monetise their 5G invetments. Jio has an aim to keep adding more than a mmillion 5G FWA subscibers every month. This will happen through the expansion of JioHome service. Jio is now not offering the broadband service with separate titles as JioFiber and Jio AirFiber. Instead, the company is calling it the JioHome service under which it is offering both fiber and AirFiber to the customers.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

