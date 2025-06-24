Tata Play Fiber 100 Mbps Lite Plan Offers 4 OTTs

Tata Play Fiber, a regional internet service provider (ISP) run by the Tata group has a broadband plan with 100 Mbps of speed that also bundles OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The company is providing plenty of options to the users. There are plenty of options when the 100 Mbps plan is concerned. When you are looking for the OTT benefits bundled 100 Mbps plan, then you have the Rs 900 option as the entry-level plan. There are two more plans which cost Rs 950 and Rs 1100 per month. Note that the per month plan cost decreases as soon as the user goes for a longer term validity plan.









Read More - ACT Fibernet Offering Amazon Prime Lite with Broadband Plans

Tata Play Fiber 100 Mbps Plan for Rs 900

Today, we are looking at the Rs 900 per month plan from the company. This plan comes with several OTT benefits. It is one of the best plans considering the amount of OTT benefits that users get with the plan. The plan also attracts GST.

Read More - Jio vs Airtel: Who has the Best Entry-Level Broadband Plan

Users can choose any four OTT benefits from the following platforms: JioHotstar, Apple TV+, LionsgatePlay, Z5, SunNXT, aha, Fancode, Discovery+, EPICON, ShemarooMe, HungamaOTT, KLIKK, Chaupal, Stage, NAMMAFlix, Manorama Max, Reeldrama, PTC, iStream, DistroTV, and BBC Player. Then users also get complimentary access to the following platforms: Animax, TravelXP, Hallmark, Playflix, ShortsTV, Docubay, CuriosityStream, Vr, and Fuse.

There are more than 200 channels bundled with this plan. The plan also bundles free Wi-Fi router. The plan offers 3.3TB of data and after that the speed reduces to 3 Mbps. If you are going for the monthly plan, then you will have to pay Rs 500 installation to the company. Users have to also pay Rs 1,000 security deposit if they are going for the one month plan or the 50 Mbps plan.