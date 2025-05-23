Jio vs Airtel: Who has the Best Entry-Level Broadband Plan

Both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have converted their broadband service into a single entity so that people don't get confused between AirFiber and fiber. JioHome is now the broadband business of Jio, which contains both FWA (fixed-wireless access) and fiber. Airtel has Wi-Fi business in the same way. Today, we will be diving into the entry-leve broadband plans offered by both the companies to determine which one offers a better deal to the customers. Let's take a look.









Airtel Entry-Level Broadband Plan

Airtel's entry-level broadband plan comes for Rs 499. It offers up to 40 Mbps of speed and Airtel Xstream Play (22+ OTTs) bundled. Wi-Fi router will be offered for free to the users with this plan if they go for the six or twelwe months plan. This plan also offers 3.3TB of monthly data.

Jio Entry-Level Broadband Plan

Reliance Jio's entry-level broadband plan comes for Rs 399. This plan comes with 30 Mbps of speed and offers 3.3TB of data. There are no OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with the plan. So in that regard, Airtel's plan is better. However, you can pay a little extra, which is Rs 599 per month, and get a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box) along with access to several OTT benefits.

So in comparison, Jio's plan is more affordable. But there's not a major difference between the two plans in pricing. The OTT benefits and a better speed are with Airtel. In hindsight, both plans are good and have their own purpose. According to your needs, you can choose one plan and get a connection booked through the official website of Airtel or Jio. Alternatively, you can also book a new connection through the mobile apps of the respective telcos.