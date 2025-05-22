Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plans Come to Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought Nonstop Hero bundled plans to new circles including Kolkata and Maharashtra and Goa. With the nonstop hero plans, users will be able to consume unlimited data with their prepaid plans. This is in line with the rising data consumption by Indian users. There are three prepaid plans with which users will get unlimited data - Rs 398, Rs 698, and Rs 1048. Let's take a look at the benefits of these plans. Before that, note that unlimited data here means 300GB of high-speed data for 28 days.









Vodafone Idea Rs 398 Plan:

Vodafone Idea's Rs 398 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 698 Plan:

Vodafone Idea's Rs 698 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 56 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1048 Plan:

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1048 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 84 days.