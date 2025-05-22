Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plans Come to Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vodafone Idea's Rs 398 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 28 days.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has brought Nonstop Hero bundled plans to new circles including Kolkata and Maharashtra and Goa.
  • With the nonstop hero plans, users will be able to consume unlimited data with their prepaid plans.
  • This is in line with the rising data consumption by Indian users.

Follow Us

vodafone idea unlimited data plans come to

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought Nonstop Hero bundled plans to new circles including Kolkata and Maharashtra and Goa. With the nonstop hero plans, users will be able to consume unlimited data with their prepaid plans. This is in line with the rising data consumption by Indian users. There are three prepaid plans with which users will get unlimited data - Rs 398, Rs 698, and Rs 1048. Let's take a look at the benefits of these plans. Before that, note that unlimited data here means 300GB of high-speed data for 28 days.




Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Data Only Pack with Yearly Validity

Vodafone Idea Rs 398 Plan:

Vodafone Idea's Rs 398 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 698 Plan:

Vodafone Idea's Rs 698 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 56 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1048 Plan:

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1048 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 84 days.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rohit :

Jab sote jaagte airtel ko hi dekhte ho Vi wale to q nahi usko hi apna Saiyan bana lete ho…

Vodafone Idea Follows Airtel: Introduces Rs 299 Per Add-On Feature…

Shivraj Roy :

Phoenix bhai inko bas 512kbps ka plans wapis lana hai bas

Airtel's MD and Vice Chairman Talks About Tariff Restructure in…

Sujata :

5 more years it''ll take then.

BSNL Places Additional Orders to TCS for 4G Sites

shivraj roy :

man i have never understood postpaid plans tbh they cost more and give less ,and in todays day i might…

Vodafone Idea Follows Airtel: Introduces Rs 299 Per Add-On Feature…

Arjun :

How to activate volte in bsnl? I tried via sms but msg is not going to 53733 even after top…

BSNL Places Additional Orders to TCS for 4G Sites

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments