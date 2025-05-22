Tecno POVA Curve 5G to Launch in India on May 29, 2025

Tecno, a Chinese smartphone maker, is soon going to launch the POVA Curve 5G in India. The phone is slated to launch the POVA Curve 5G on May 29, 2025. Tecno POVA Curve 5G will soon be available exclusively in Flipkart. Tecno, as a brand is growing pretty fast in India. This phone launch will further accelerate the growth for the company. It will even have AI (artificial intelligence) integrated into the device. The device will also have a 5G connectivity support, of course. It has a slim and curved frame. The POVA Curve 5G will both be stylish and powerful, with respect to its price segment. More details will arrive during the launch, which is about a week from here.









Read More - OnePlus 15 Likely to Pack a 7000mAh+ Battery, Details Here

In a release Tecno said, "POVA has never followed the crowd, and the POVA Curve 5G makes that loud and clear—quite literally. With space-inspired teasers already generating serious buzz, Tecno is introducing a design that stands out. Inspired by the contours of starships and the curved display, POVA Curve 5G brings together visual identity and ergonomic comfort in one futuristic frame."

Building on the legacy of the POVA series, the POVA Curve 5G introduces a futuristic back panel design that redefines the look and feel of smartphones in its category. Inspired by the aerodynamic form of starships, the back panel teases a slim, curved frame built for both comfort and style. It’s sleek, edgy, and stands apart in a market crowded with similar-looking devices.

Read More - Nothing Phone (3) is a Bid Against Apple, Samsung of the World

However, the POVA Curve 5G is more than just design—it’s built with intent. It’s powered by Tecno's 3Bs philosophy—Best Design, Best Signal, Best AI—an all-in-one approach to delivering real value in everyday performance. Built for those who want their phone to work as hard as they do, the POVA Curve 5G is tuned for seamless multitasking, reliable 5G connectivity, and a smarter interface powered by AI.

Taking a bold step forward in the AI space, Tecno introduces a level of intelligence that transcends the boundaries of accessories and practicality. The POVA Curve 5G brings ELLA, Tecno in-house voice assistant, to the forefront, simplifying everyday tasks with seamless ease. With Ella, the POVA Curve provides a series of AI features that help find answers to every question or problem users might have, maintain safety, and ensure fun is always on.