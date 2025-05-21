Nothing Phone (3) is a Bid Against Apple, Samsung of the World

Nothing Phone (3) is going to launch soon in India and the global markets. The company has confirmed the launch to take place in July 2025. Nothing, as a brand, has been ambitious from its inception. Carl Pei, founder of Nothing, has often indicated, that the tech world had become boring, and no one was truly innovating in the design aspect of the smartphones or the earbuds. That is what Nothing intended to change. The brand carved out a niche in the matured smartphone and TWS (truly wireless stereo) market by playing the design game. Its products stand out in the market, and that allowed users to get a sense of an identity. Holding a Nothing phone meant you were going for the "cool" designs and not the boring traditional design of the phones.









Now, after five years, Nothing is going to launch its first ultra-premium phone. The Phone (3) is expected to be priced around 800 Euros. For our Indian readers, that's about Rs 90,000 approximately. Now that's something. Nothing is not playing the safe game anymore by competing in the slightly less premium or mid-range segment. It is knocking the doors of the ultra-premium segment, which is guarded by players like Apple and Samsung.

Especially in India, where people are looking to upgrade to their first iPhones. Thus, it will be interesting to see if Nothing Phone (3) will get a positive response from the market. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. While I have less doubts about the software, as Nothing has been excellent in that department, I am curious about how the company will deliver the cameras.

There are no questions that the design will be interesting and unique. But the cameras, that's where the magic will lie. The Snapdragon 8 Elite will power the phone, so there's no doubt over the gaming, AI, and multi-tasking capabilities. The onus would come on the camera reviews of the phone. For an Indian customer, investing that much money on a phone means it has to has an exceptional camera. If it can deliver that, we may see a new upcoming king in the ultra-premium category.