OnePlus 13 has This Amazing Feature That I LOVE

OnePlus 13 has been one of the top picks in Android for me this year. It is one phone that's consistent across all domains. It is stylish, powerful, and great. There are many flagships in the price range of OnePlus 13. One of the reasons why I would say that OnePlus is better than other devices in this regard is because it has an IR Blaster. The IR Blaster is something that's pretty simple, and was present in earlier version of Samsung phones, but isn't there today. You won't find it in the iPhones or the Pixels. But the OnePlus devices have it. It isn't just the OnePlus 13, but also the OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus 13R, even the recent Nord devices, that have the IR Blaster.









IR Blaster helps with controlling electric products that work with a remote. I have mentioned this before in my review of the OnePlus 12, that for my room, instead of the AC's remote, I use my phone. It is more convenient.

When I read C Scott Brown's article on Android Authority, saying that this is an understated feature of the OnePlus 13, I agreed. However, everyone who uses OnePlus devices, at least the recent ones, would know of this feature. But for the ones that don't know that there's such a feature, just find the in-built IR Remote app on your device. It comes pre-installed, and can be deleted as well. But it is pretty great and doesn't take any major space. So you can definitely keep it and use it in scenarios where you lose your remote or simply don't want to get up.

OnePlus 13 is available in India starting at Rs 69,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. Further, there are bank discounts and exchange offers available that will reduce the price of the device for you effectively.