OnePlus Pad 3 Global Launch on June 5, 2025

There will be, of course, multi-tasking features in the software along with AI (artificial intelligence) features integration. OnePlus Pad 3 will launch on the same date the OnePlus 13s is making it to India.

OnePlus Pad 3 will launch in the global markets soon. The company has announced the launch date for June 5, 2025. This is actually the rebranded OnePlus Pad 2 Pro which has launched in China already. It will be powered by the most powerful chipset from Qualcomm in the market. The OnePlus Pad 3 will launch in Europe in US, but there's no clarity on when it will launch in India. Going on the specifications, it will sport the largest ever display on any OnePlus tablet. Let's take a look.




OnePlus Pad 3 Expected Specifications

OnePlus Pad 3 is likely to feature the following:

  • 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 900nits peak brightness
  • 12,140mAh battery with 67W fast-charging
  • 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage
  • Android 15 based ColorOS 15
  • 34,857sq mm cooling system
  • 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite

There will be, of course, multi-tasking features in the software along with AI (artificial intelligence) features integration. OnePlus Pad 3 will launch on the same date the OnePlus 13s is making it to India. Since there's one product already coming to India, there's likely a chance that this tablet will also launch for the Indian market. Otherwise, it would come at a later stage. The OnePlus Pad 2 is still available in India.

To recall, OnePlus Pad 2 has an impressive display and comes with a powerful software experience paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The tablet category is one where OnePlus has impressed us a lot. However, the keyboard and the pencil segment is still there for the company to sort out. Let's wait and see if the OnePlus Pad 3 makes it to India any time soon. Stay tuned for more details.

