Vodafone Idea Enhances International Roaming Postpaid Plans for Indian Summer Travellers



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has revised its International Roaming (IR) postpaid plans, offering enhanced benefits to customers travelling overseas. Vi says the move comes on the heels of a recent report by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which recorded 64.5 million international passengers between January and November 2024—a year-on-year increase of 11.4 percent.

Vi Introduces Limited Time Double Data Offer

Vi has upgraded three of its IR postpaid packs to deliver greater value, more convenience, and enhanced connectivity. According to Vi, the key highlight of the revision is a limited-period Double Data offer and Unlimited Incoming Calls, aimed at both short-term and long-duration travellers. The upgraded packs are designed to support high-data activities such as navigation, video calls, streaming, and remote work while abroad.

Revised IR Postpaid Packs

According to Vi, users can stay connected during their summer vacation with packs starting at Rs 649, valid in more than 145 countries The revised plans are as follows: the Rs 649 pack (1-day validity) now offers 1GB of data, up from 500MB; 50 minutes of voice calls; and 10 SMS. The Rs 2,999 pack (10-day validity) offers 10GB, up from 5GB; 300 minutes of voice calls; and 50 SMS. The Rs 3,999 pack (30-day validity) offers 30GB, a significant increase from the previous 12GB; 1,500 voice minutes; and 100 SMS. All plans include unlimited incoming calls, with outgoing voice minutes and SMS allowances varying by plan.

Convenient Scheduling and 24x7 Roaming Support

To further enhance user convenience, Vi said it allows customers to schedule roaming pack activation up to 60 days in advance. Packs can be activated anytime via the Vi app or website, where users can choose their destination, travel dates, and preferred plan. Additionally, Vi offers 24x7 international roaming support to assist with network or service-related issues.

Baggage Protection with Blue Ribbon Bags

Vi said it has also continued its partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags to offer baggage protection on all IR postpaid packs. For a fee of Rs 99, customers are eligible for compensation of up to Rs 19,800 per bag in the event of lost or delayed checked-in luggage, if not recovered within 96 hours of filing a report.

"With its upgraded IR proposition, Vi has created a truly customer-first international roaming experience, offering more data, dedicated support, reliable connectivity, and added travel security," Vi said on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

