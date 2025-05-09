Airtel Enhances 30-Day International Roaming Pack with Unlimited Data for Postpaid Users



Bharti Airtel has made a significant revision to its 30-day validity (or monthly validity) International Roaming (IR) pack for postpaid users. The company has updated its existing Rs 3,999 pack by boosting the data benefits, which can be used globally. The enhanced Airtel postpaid IR pack now includes more high-speed data, along with an unlimited data benefit with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP), ensuring seamless travel across 189 countries. Check out the plan details and benefits below.

Airtel Rs 3,999 Postpaid IR Pack

Airtel's Rs 3,999 postpaid IR pack includes unlimited data—30GB of high-speed data, after which the speed is throttled to 80 Kbps. It also offers 100 minutes per day of outgoing and incoming calls (both local and to India), free incoming SMS, 20 outgoing SMS, and a 30-day validity. International calls made while on roaming are charged at Rs 45 per minute.

In-Flight Benefits for Travelers

The Airtel postpaid IR pack also includes in-flight benefits: 250MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMS, all valid for 24 hours.

Previously, this pack offered 12GB of high-speed data. With this revision, Airtel has more than doubled the high-speed data allowance to 30GB, while the unlimited usage beyond FUP remains available.

Roam Globally Without Manual Network Selection

The international roaming pack benefits are activated automatically upon arrival in the roaming destination. With one plan covering travel to 189 countries, customers no longer need to worry about choosing a specific pack for each country or region. There's also no need for separate packs for transit airports.

Another advantage of Airtel's IR offering is that customers do not need to manually select a network when landing abroad. The roaming pack is applicable across all operators in the supported countries.

Conclusion

Airtel has recently introduced new IR packs and revised existing ones with enhanced data benefits for both prepaid and postpaid users. With the updated features, the Rs 3,999 Airtel postpaid IR pack now offers 30GB of high-speed data, allowing users to stay connected throughout the 30-day validity period. Airtel's revision makes this pack more competitive and attractive, especially for business or long-term leisure travellers. The increase from 12GB to 30GB (extra 18GB) of high-speed data significantly improves usability without increasing the cost.

