Airtel IPTV: First Look at XstreamTV 4K STB and Initial Impressions From an End User



Bharti Airtel officially launched its IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) service in the last week of March 2025 across 2,000 cities in India, where the company has infrastructure in place and is offering Airtel Xstream Fiber services. The Airtel IPTV service is bundled complimentary with Airtel Wi-Fi services, and users can enjoy the service with the same broadband plans.

What is IPTV?

IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) is a digital television service delivered through the internet, rather than traditional terrestrial, satellite, or cable formats. IPTV delivers television content over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. This means you can stream live TV and on-demand content using an internet connection.

Airtel Xstream Fiber with IPTV Service

Airtel Xstream Fiber plans come bundled with unlimited internet, voice calling, 29 streaming apps including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, and over 350 TV channels, including HD. Airtel, at the time of the service launch, also said that as an introductory offer, all Airtel customers will get up to 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans, which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App.

Real Consumer Experience

Hareesh, one of TelecomTalk's readers from Tamil Nadu, has shared a first look and initial impressions of the Airtel IPTV service. He opted for the Airtel Rs 899 Black Plan, which comes with 100 Mbps unlimited internet, 26 streaming apps, and over 350 TV channels, including HD.

Initial Payment

He explained that the amount payable is Rs 2,500 irrespective of the plan opted for, and this amount gets adjusted in the bills. Airtel's team swiftly installed the Fiber ONT with Wi-Fi along with an Airtel IPTV STB.

Consumer's Initial Impressions

I recently got Airtel 100 Mbps with IPTV. The Airtel IPTV box is better than Jio. It's working the same as a DTH box and is easy to change channels, he said, sharing his initial impressions in TelecomTalk's WhatsApp Group.

Here are the Airtel IPTV pictures shared by the user:

From the pictures, we can see that the Wi-Fi router is Made in India and looks premium with "Airtel Xstream Fiber" engraved on the front. It comes with four Ethernet ports, one phone line for voice calling, and a USB port. The unit looks impressive.

Coming to the interface on the home screen, we can see OTT platform options such as Netflix, Prime Video, Xstream Play, JioHotstar, Apple TV, Google Play Store, and YouTube. The top main options include Home, TV Channels, Movies, Sports, App, Plans, and Offers.

You can also check your account details and buy plans or upgrade to unlimited entertainment packs.

Coming to the Airtel XStreamTV 4K STB:

The Airtel XstreamTV 4K HDMI Dolby Atmos-supported STB (Airtel 4K XStreamTPTV1-VT, ATL Model) is fully wireless and comes with a smart remote along with AV, HDMI, Ethernet, and USB ports.

Sharing his experience with the Airtel 4K STB, he said, "We can move this box to any room when needed. Only Wi-Fi signal is needed."

So, if we understand it correctly, the STB uses Wi-Fi to connect to the Airtel Wi-Fi router and stream the content on the television through HDMI. So, users can carry the IPTV STB to any room of convenience where a TV is located within the home, without the hassle of wires.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Bundled Benefits

The Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 899 Black Plan comes with benefits including Apollo 24|7 Circle 3-month membership, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, JioHotstar Super, and ZEE5 Premium subscription as per the plan.

He further described his Airtel IPTV experience as weather-proof, saying that the service works irrespective of rain, unlike traditional DTH service, which doesn't work during rains and impacts the viewing experience.

On a personal note, Hareesh also shared that he has been following TelecomTalk since 2010 from his school days, and we believe he is one of the oldest readers.

It's heartening to see that people have grown up reading TelecomTalk. We cherish your love and support.

