OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on BIS Hinting at India Launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 could come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ flat OLED display with support for 120Hz refreshh rate. In the battery department, the device could come with the largest battery on a OnePlus phone ever - 7100mAh and support for 80W fast-charging.

Highlights

  • OnePlus is gearing up for launches one after the other.
  • The company has already confirmed the OnePlus 13s for India.
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 5 was recently spotted at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website.

oneplus nord ce 4

OnePlus is gearing up for launches one after the other. The company has already confirmed the OnePlus 13s for India, and we recently talked about the OnePlus Nord 5 coming soon to India. Now, another device in the Nord series is being talked about online. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 was recently spotted at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website. The device has already made rounds online with rumours around the design and the specifications circulating. As per the rumours, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 will likely have a different design than its predecessor. The company hasn't said anything about the smartphone yet.




OnePlus Nord CE 5 Expected Specifications

Note that it is 91Mobiles which said that the OnePlus Nord CE 5 will arrive soon in India as its model number CPH2717 was spotted on BIS. The company could launch the phone in May itself, according to the report. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 could come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ flat OLED display with support for 120Hz refreshh rate. In the battery department, the device could come with the largest battery on a OnePlus phone ever - 7100mAh and support for 80W fast-charging.

The Nord CE 5 is likely to use a Sony LYT-600 camera sensor or an IMX882 sensor for the primary camerra at teh rear with an f/1.8 aperture. The device could feature a 16MP selfie sensor along with an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor. There's likely going to be support for 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

It will be interesting to see how the company has designed this smartphone. OnePlus Nord CE 5 is meant for the mass market to help the brand grow market share in India and strengthen the brand recall.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

