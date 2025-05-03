

In a move aimed at promoting sustainability and consumer awareness, the Indian government is set to introduce a repairability index for smartphones and tablets. A government-appointed panel, constituted by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and chaired by Additional Secretary Bharat Khera, has submitted a comprehensive report recommending a framework for the index. The initiative seeks to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions by highlighting how easily a device can be repaired.

What the Repairability Index Covers

The framework, titled 'Repairability Index for Mobile and Electronic Sector', mirrors global practices such as energy efficiency ratings for appliances. It proposes a five-point rating scale to assess the ease of repair of electronic devices. The rating will be based on several key parameters, including the repairability of critical components such as screens, batteries, and charging ports; ease of disassembly; types of tools required; availability of spare parts; and software update policies.

Encouraging Responsible Manufacturing

"Companies are not manufacturing devices for life. They are actually forcing consumers to buy another product because they have planned for their obsolescence. Technology has favoured making sure products fail and have short lifespans," Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare told PTI.

The whole purpose of the repairability index is to sensitise manufacturers about their responsibility for providing a repair ecosystem and to also rate their products on the index so that consumers can take informed decisions, she reportedly said.

The panel has submitted the report to the ministry, Khare said, adding, "The ministry will examine the recommendations and accordingly will issue some guidelines."

Implementation Plan and Future Expansion

The proposed ratings must be clearly displayed at the point of sale, on packaging, and on manufacturers' websites. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will be responsible for self-declaring these ratings. Under the framework, a product offering satisfactory service will receive a score of five, while an average service will be rated three.

The first phase of implementation will cover smartphones and tablets. This decision follows an analysis of nearly 20,000 consumer complaints received through the National Consumer Helpline regarding inadequate repair support. The panel has indicated that future phases may extend the index to laptops, desktops, and other electronic devices.

Global Right-to-Repair Movements

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs will review the panel's recommendations and is expected to issue implementation guidelines in due course. India, the world's second-largest smartphone market, joins countries like France, the United States, and those in the European Union in advancing right-to-repair initiatives.

While feature phones are not included in the initial rollout, the panel has suggested that the scope of the index could be expanded gradually based on implementation experience.