India Adds Over 4,000 5G BTS in April 2025, Fewer Than in March



The pace of adding new 5G base stations (BTS) remained flat in April 2025—in fact, it was slightly lower than the number rolled out in March 2025. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are done with large-scale 5G deployments, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) is in the process of rolling out 5G in circles where the telco feels it is of strategic importance based on handset penetration, as per its recent statement. Airtel has previously said that its 5G rollouts are ongoing as per the plan, and BSNL will also switch to 5G at the flip of a button once it finishes rolling out 100,000 towers of 4G in 2–3 months.

India 5G BTS Data

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stands at 4,78,459 as of the end of April 2025, up from 4,74,234 as of the end of March 2025. This implies a total of 4,225 5G BTS were deployed in April 2025. March saw the addition of 4,442 5G BTS, while February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS.

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 31 Mar 2025 30 April 2025 BTS Additions in Apr 2025 1 Andaman & Nicobar 132 137 5 2 Andhra Pradesh 19205 19237 32 3 Arunachal Pradesh 654 684 30 4 Assam 9409 9545 136 5 Bihar 24289 24735 446 6 Chandigarh (UT) 761 805 44 7 Chhattisgarh 6683 6775 92 8 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 418 402 -16 9 Delhi 12334 12674 340 10 Goa 991 996 5 10 Gujarat 32413 32274 -139 12 Haryana 17440 17512 72 13 Himachal Pradesh 4330 4343 13 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 7248 7383 135 15 Jharkhand 9813 9913 100 16 Karnataka 31454 31927 473 17 Kerala 19941 19964 23 18 Laddakh 253 253 0 Lakshadweep (UT) 4 4 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 20073 20851 778 20 Maharashtra 48988 49364 376 21 Manipur 1234 1261 27 22 Meghalaya 806 849 43 23 Mizoram 478 495 17 24 Nagaland 781 792 11 25 Odisha 12939 13010 71 26 Puducherry (UT) 616 617 1 27 Punjab 16730 16876 146 28 Rajasthan 28056 28326 270 29 Sikkim 340 340 0 30 Tamil Nadu 35853 35893 40 31 Telangana 18066 18112 46 32 Tripura 1331 1358 27 33 Uttar Pradesh 53391 53900 509 34 Uttarakhand 5781 5779 -2 35 West Bengal 30999 31073 74 Grand Total 474234 478459 5G BTS Monthly Addition 4442 4225

Vodafone Idea 5G

Vodafone Idea officially announced the launch of 5G services in the Chandigarh region—including Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar—and Patna on April 28, 2025. Vi stated that the rollout will continue to expand across the Bihar and Punjab circles in the future, as the penetration of 5G handsets grows and demand for 5G services increases. The 5G rollout will expand to Delhi and Bangalore in May 2025. As Nokia announced that it has completed the delivery of 5G equipment to Vodafone Idea, we need to wait and see if Vi's 5G rollout will pick up pace in the coming months.

BSNL 4G

Meanwhile, BSNL powers the wireless connectivity across Kanpur Metro's underground network. "At 70 feet below the ground, in partnership with ACES India, BSNL is delivering superior voice and data services. Commuters can enjoy seamless 4G voice and data services," BSNL India said in a post on X on May 1, 2025.

How is your experience on the 5G network, and what is the special service that you were able to enjoy on 5G that you couldn't on 4G?