India Adds Over 4,000 5G BTS in April 2025, Fewer Than in March

The pace of adding new 5G base stations (BTS) remained flat in April 2025—in fact, it was slightly lower than the number rolled out in March 2025. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are done with large-scale 5G deployments, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) is in the process of rolling out 5G in circles where the telco feels it is of strategic importance based on handset penetration, as per its recent statement. Airtel has previously said that its 5G rollouts are ongoing as per the plan, and BSNL will also switch to 5G at the flip of a button once it finishes rolling out 100,000 towers of 4G in 2–3 months.
India 5G BTS Data
According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stands at 4,78,459 as of the end of April 2025, up from 4,74,234 as of the end of March 2025. This implies a total of 4,225 5G BTS were deployed in April 2025. March saw the addition of 4,442 5G BTS, while February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS.
5G BTS Deployments in India
Sl. No
State/UT
|BTS as on
|31 Mar 2025
|30 April 2025
|BTS Additions in Apr 2025
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|132
|137
|5
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|19205
|19237
|32
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|654
|684
|30
|4
|Assam
|9409
|9545
|136
|5
|Bihar
|24289
|24735
|446
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|761
|805
|44
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6683
|6775
|92
|8
|UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|418
|402
|-16
|9
|Delhi
|12334
|12674
|340
|10
|Goa
|991
|996
|5
|10
|Gujarat
|32413
|32274
|-139
|12
|Haryana
|17440
|17512
|72
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4330
|4343
|13
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|7248
|7383
|135
|15
|Jharkhand
|9813
|9913
|100
|16
|Karnataka
|31454
|31927
|473
|17
|Kerala
|19941
|19964
|23
|18
|Laddakh
|253
|253
|0
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|4
|4
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|20073
|20851
|778
|20
|Maharashtra
|48988
|49364
|376
|21
|Manipur
|1234
|1261
|27
|22
|Meghalaya
|806
|849
|43
|23
|Mizoram
|478
|495
|17
|24
|Nagaland
|781
|792
|11
|25
|Odisha
|12939
|13010
|71
|26
|Puducherry (UT)
|616
|617
|1
|27
|Punjab
|16730
|16876
|146
|28
|Rajasthan
|28056
|28326
|270
|29
|Sikkim
|340
|340
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|35853
|35893
|40
|31
|Telangana
|18066
|18112
|46
|32
|Tripura
|1331
|1358
|27
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|53391
|53900
|509
|34
|Uttarakhand
|5781
|5779
|-2
|35
|West Bengal
|30999
|31073
|74
|Grand Total
|474234
|478459
5G BTS Monthly Addition
|4442
|4225
Vodafone Idea 5G
Vodafone Idea officially announced the launch of 5G services in the Chandigarh region—including Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar—and Patna on April 28, 2025. Vi stated that the rollout will continue to expand across the Bihar and Punjab circles in the future, as the penetration of 5G handsets grows and demand for 5G services increases. The 5G rollout will expand to Delhi and Bangalore in May 2025. As Nokia announced that it has completed the delivery of 5G equipment to Vodafone Idea, we need to wait and see if Vi's 5G rollout will pick up pace in the coming months.
BSNL 4G
Meanwhile, BSNL powers the wireless connectivity across Kanpur Metro's underground network. "At 70 feet below the ground, in partnership with ACES India, BSNL is delivering superior voice and data services. Commuters can enjoy seamless 4G voice and data services," BSNL India said in a post on X on May 1, 2025.
