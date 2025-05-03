India Adds Over 4,000 5G BTS in April 2025, Fewer Than in March

Reported by Kripa B

India added 4,225 new 5G base stations in April 2025, a slight dip from March’s 4,442.

Highlights

  • Airtel and Jio have largely completed their major 5G deployments.
  • Vodafone Idea launched 5G in Chandigarh and Patna, with plans for Delhi and Bangalore in May.
  • BSNL will flip to 5G after completing rollout of 100,000 4G towers in the next 2–3 months.

India Adds Over 4,000 5G BTS in April 2025, Less Than March
The pace of adding new 5G base stations (BTS) remained flat in April 2025—in fact, it was slightly lower than the number rolled out in March 2025. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are done with large-scale 5G deployments, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) is in the process of rolling out 5G in circles where the telco feels it is of strategic importance based on handset penetration, as per its recent statement. Airtel has previously said that its 5G rollouts are ongoing as per the plan, and BSNL will also switch to 5G at the flip of a button once it finishes rolling out 100,000 towers of 4G in 2–3 months.

India 5G BTS Data

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stands at 4,78,459 as of the end of April 2025, up from 4,74,234 as of the end of March 2025. This implies a total of 4,225 5G BTS were deployed in April 2025. March saw the addition of 4,442 5G BTS, while February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS.

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
31 Mar 202530 April 2025BTS Additions in Apr 2025
1Andaman & Nicobar1321375
2Andhra Pradesh192051923732
3Arunachal Pradesh65468430
4Assam94099545136
5Bihar2428924735446
6Chandigarh (UT)76180544
7Chhattisgarh6683677592
8UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu418402-16
9Delhi1233412674340
10Goa9919965
10Gujarat3241332274-139
12Haryana174401751272
13Himachal Pradesh4330434313
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)72487383135
15Jharkhand98139913100
16Karnataka3145431927473
17Kerala199411996423
18Laddakh2532530
Lakshadweep (UT)440
19Madhya Pradesh2007320851778
20Maharashtra4898849364376
21Manipur1234126127
22Meghalaya80684943
23Mizoram47849517
24Nagaland78179211
25Odisha129391301071
26Puducherry (UT)6166171
27Punjab1673016876146
28Rajasthan2805628326270
29Sikkim3403400
30Tamil Nadu358533589340
31Telangana180661811246
32Tripura1331135827
33Uttar Pradesh5339153900509
34Uttarakhand57815779-2
35West Bengal309993107374
Grand Total474234478459
5G BTS Monthly Addition
44424225

Vodafone Idea 5G

Vodafone Idea officially announced the launch of 5G services in the Chandigarh region—including Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar—and Patna on April 28, 2025. Vi stated that the rollout will continue to expand across the Bihar and Punjab circles in the future, as the penetration of 5G handsets grows and demand for 5G services increases. The 5G rollout will expand to Delhi and Bangalore in May 2025. As Nokia announced that it has completed the delivery of 5G equipment to Vodafone Idea, we need to wait and see if Vi's 5G rollout will pick up pace in the coming months.

BSNL 4G

Meanwhile, BSNL powers the wireless connectivity across Kanpur Metro's underground network. "At 70 feet below the ground, in partnership with ACES India, BSNL is delivering superior voice and data services. Commuters can enjoy seamless 4G voice and data services," BSNL India said in a post on X on May 1, 2025.

How is your experience on the 5G network, and what is the special service that you were able to enjoy on 5G that you couldn't on 4G? You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

