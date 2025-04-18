India Adds Over 4,440 5G BTS in March 2025, Possibly Driven by Vodafone Idea



The addition of new 5G base stations (BTS) slightly increased in the month of March 2025, possibly driven by the 5G rollouts of Vodafone Idea, which launched 5G services in Mumbai and 11 cricket stadiums. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are done with large-scale 5G deployments and may be focusing on indoor coverage or specific locations of importance to enhance customer experience. While Airtel has reiterated that its 5G rollouts are ongoing as per the plan, Indus Towers previously said the company is seeing a focus on In-Building Solution (IBS) deployments.

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 28 Feb 2025 31 Mar 2025 BTS Additions in Mar 2024 Vi 5G Rollout Circles 1 Andaman & Nicobar 131 132 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 19036 19205 169 3 Arunachal Pradesh 635 654 19 4 Assam 9291 9409 118 5 Bihar 23822 24289 467 Upcoming 6 Chandigarh (UT) 758 761 3 Upcoming 7 Chhattisgarh 6644 6683 39 8 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 415 418 3 9 Delhi 12097 12334 237 Upcoming 10 Goa 991 991 0 10 Gujarat 32181 32413 232 12 Haryana 17202 17440 238 13 Himachal Pradesh 4312 4330 18 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 7216 7248 32 15 Jharkhand 9747 9813 66 16 Karnataka 31335 31454 119 Upcoming 17 Kerala 19780 19941 161 18 Laddakh 253 253 0 Lakshadweep (UT) 4 4 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 19931 20073 142 20 Maharashtra 48247 48988 741 Live in Mumbai. 21 Manipur 1212 1234 22 22 Meghalaya 791 806 15 23 Mizoram 476 478 2 24 Nagaland 774 781 7 25 Odisha 12812 12939 127 26 Puducherry (UT) 608 616 8 27 Punjab 16668 16730 62 Upcoming 28 Rajasthan 27910 28056 146 29 Sikkim 338 340 2 30 Tamil Nadu 35655 35853 198 31 Telangana 17863 18066 203 32 Tripura 1317 1331 14 33 Uttar Pradesh 52820 53391 571 34 Uttarakhand 5758 5781 23 35 West Bengal 30762 30999 237 Grand Total 469792 474234 5G BTS Monthly Addition 2172 4442

India 5G BTS by DoT

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stands at 4,74,234 as of the end of March 2025, up from 4,69,792 as of the end of February 2025. This implies a total of 4,442 5G BTS were deployed in March 2025. February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS. The 4,442 BTS cannot be entirely attributed to Vodafone Idea alone, as other telcos, including Airtel, are continuing their planned rollouts.

Vodafone Idea 5G and Capex

Vodafone Idea, in its investor presentation, said it has focused capex to improve competitiveness in 17 priority circles with improved 4G coverage and the rollout of 5G. The company has a capex plan of Rs 50,000–55,000 crores over the next three years. Finnish telecom equipment vendor Nokia recently announced that it has completed the delivery of 5G equipment to Vodafone Idea.

Vi 5G - Upcoming Regions

Bihar, Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Patna are among the regions in which Vi had planned a 5G rollout in April 2025. State-owned telecom operator BSNL too is deploying BTS which can be upgraded to 5G at the flip of a button and has the capability to deliver a 4G/5G network.

Conclusion

As of April, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Mumbai) are offering complimentary unlimited 5G services on select 4G plans. BSNL too is expected to launch 5G services in June 2025, as per earlier reports.

