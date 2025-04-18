India Adds Over 4,440 5G BTS in March 2025, Possibly Driven by Vodafone Idea

Reported by Kripa B 0

5G BTS installations rise in March 2025 as Vodafone Idea ramps up rollouts and BSNL preps for launch.

Highlights

  • 4,442 new 5G BTS deployed in March 2025, up from 2,172 in February.
  • Vi targets April 2025 rollout in Delhi, Bangalore, Patna, and more.
  • BSNL gears up for mid-2025 5G launch with upgrade-ready BTS.

Follow Us

India Adds Over 4,000 5G BTS in March 2025, Possibly Driven by Vodafone Idea
The addition of new 5G base stations (BTS) slightly increased in the month of March 2025, possibly driven by the 5G rollouts of Vodafone Idea, which launched 5G services in Mumbai and 11 cricket stadiums. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are done with large-scale 5G deployments and may be focusing on indoor coverage or specific locations of importance to enhance customer experience. While Airtel has reiterated that its 5G rollouts are ongoing as per the plan, Indus Towers previously said the company is seeing a focus on In-Building Solution (IBS) deployments.

Also Read: 5G BTS Deployment in India Slows; Vodafone Idea and BSNL Readying 5G Launch




Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
28 Feb 202531 Mar 2025BTS Additions in Mar 2024Vi 5G Rollout Circles
1Andaman & Nicobar1311321
2Andhra Pradesh1903619205169
3Arunachal Pradesh63565419
4Assam92919409118
5Bihar2382224289467Upcoming
6Chandigarh (UT)7587613Upcoming
7Chhattisgarh6644668339
8UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu4154183
9Delhi1209712334237Upcoming
10Goa9919910
10Gujarat3218132413232
12Haryana1720217440238
13Himachal Pradesh4312433018
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)7216724832
15Jharkhand9747981366
16Karnataka3133531454119Upcoming
17Kerala1978019941161
18Laddakh2532530
Lakshadweep (UT)440
19Madhya Pradesh1993120073142
20Maharashtra4824748988741Live in Mumbai.
21Manipur1212123422
22Meghalaya79180615
23Mizoram4764782
24Nagaland7747817
25Odisha1281212939127
26Puducherry (UT)6086168
27Punjab166681673062Upcoming
28Rajasthan2791028056146
29Sikkim3383402
30Tamil Nadu3565535853198
31Telangana1786318066203
32Tripura1317133114
33Uttar Pradesh5282053391571
34Uttarakhand5758578123
35West Bengal3076230999237
Grand Total469792474234
5G BTS Monthly Addition21724442

India 5G BTS by DoT

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stands at 4,74,234 as of the end of March 2025, up from 4,69,792 as of the end of February 2025. This implies a total of 4,442 5G BTS were deployed in March 2025. February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS. The 4,442 BTS cannot be entirely attributed to Vodafone Idea alone, as other telcos, including Airtel, are continuing their planned rollouts.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Claims 5G Is Used by 70 Percent of Eligible Users in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea 5G and Capex

Vodafone Idea, in its investor presentation, said it has focused capex to improve competitiveness in 17 priority circles with improved 4G coverage and the rollout of 5G. The company has a capex plan of Rs 50,000–55,000 crores over the next three years. Finnish telecom equipment vendor Nokia recently announced that it has completed the delivery of 5G equipment to Vodafone Idea.

Vi 5G - Upcoming Regions

Bihar, Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Patna are among the regions in which Vi had planned a 5G rollout in April 2025. State-owned telecom operator BSNL too is deploying BTS which can be upgraded to 5G at the flip of a button and has the capability to deliver a 4G/5G network.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans Detailed: April 2025 Edition

Conclusion

As of April, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Mumbai) are offering complimentary unlimited 5G services on select 4G plans. BSNL too is expected to launch 5G services in June 2025, as per earlier reports.

How is your experience on the 5G network, and what is the special service that you were able to enjoy on 5G that you couldn't on 4G? Come, join the discussion at TelecomTalk's WhatsApp Group and share your experiences. Link here

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

i know not everyone can afford fiber now, I know a family whose family members port private sim to bsnl…

Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by End-2025: Bernstein

lbp :

in tamilnadu VI start installing small to medium size band 900 sites for 4g in urban locations so give some…

Vodafone Idea Restores Services After Brief Outage in Delhi NCR

Faraz :

Now gov should listen atleast so we can move on to Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 after 6 GHz is…

Tech Firms Urge Indian Govt to Delicense 6 GHz Wi-Fi…

rahul_yadav :

I doubt this will work with BSNL. I tested it last year with Plan 107, and it didn’t work. Still,…

BSNL Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan is Super Interesting

Faraz :

Airtel unlimited 5G base plan ~ 12.63 per day (379 ÷ 30) Jio unlimited 5G base plan ~ 12.46 per…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments