Vodafone Idea Claims 5G Is Used by 70 Percent of Eligible Users in Mumbai

70 percent of Eligible Users in Mumbai Experience Vi 5G; Company to Extend Network to Delhi, Bengaluru, Patna, and Chandigarh.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has claimed that 70 percent of eligible users in Mumbai are already experiencing its recently launched 5G network. The telecom operator, which claims to offer the most affordable 5G plans in the country starting at Rs 299, said the early response signals strong consumer demand and confidence in its network capabilities. This news comes after the long weekend, and markets are going to open tomorrow, Tuesday.

Also Read: Given Inflation, Prices Need to Catch Up: Vodafone Idea




Strong Early Adoption in Mumbai

"The high share of 5G device users, coupled with rapid adoption of Vi's unlimited 5G connectivity, reflects strong consumer demand for next-gen mobile networks and early momentum for Vi's services in the financial capital," Vi said on Monday.

5G Rollout and Technology Partnership

Vi commenced its 5G rollout in Mumbai in early March, deploying the network in partnership with Nokia using advanced equipment and technology. The company said 20 percent of its current data traffic in the city is already being carried over its 5G infrastructure.

"The response from our customers experiencing the power of Vi 5G has been extremely encouraging. This strong early adoption is a testament to the quality of our network and the value we offer," said Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea.

Also Read: Macquarie Downgrades Vodafone Idea on Fresh Govt Equity Infusion: Report

Expansion to Key Indian Cities

The telco, which leads Mumbai in market share by value, is preparing to extend its 5G footprint to Delhi, Bengaluru, Patna, and Chandigarh, with phased rollouts planned in additional cities, according to the company's statement on April 14, 2025.

Investment in 4G and 5G Infrastructure

Vi also says it is continuing to invest in its 4G and 5G infrastructure. In a recent Opensignal report (November 2024), Vi's 4G network was ranked the best in India across several performance metrics, including live video streaming, gaming, and download/upload speeds.

Also Read: Are Vodafone Idea’s Cheap Plans and Top 4G Network Paying Off? Here’s What Subscriber Stats Show

In a move aligned with the ongoing T20 cricket league, Vi has enabled 5G services in 11 major cricket stadiums across the country to enhance user experience during the tournament. Vi expects users to experience its 5G during the cricket match along with the live action.

