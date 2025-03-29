Are Vodafone Idea’s Cheap Plans and Top 4G Network Paying Off? Here’s What Subscriber Stats Show



Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest operator, offers some of the cheapest tariffs in India, bundling generous amounts of data through various plan components such as night unlimited, extra monthly data, free data, free data on recharge via the app, and half-day free data. There is a common perception that Indian customers prefer cheaper tariffs. In this story, let's explore Vi's key plan announcements since October 2020 and analyse the operator's wireless subscriber additions in relation to these tariff changes to determine whether cheap tariffs have truly benefited Vodafone Idea.

TelecomTalk has previously presented a detailed report on the plan benefit components Vi bundles with its plans. You can read about it as of that date in the story linked below.

October 19, 2020: Vi Launches Rollover of Unused Data to the Weekend on Unlimited Recharges

In what the company called an exclusive offer, Vodafone Idea added the benefit of Weekend Rollover of data to all its existing unlimited daily data quota packs starting at Rs 249 for its prepaid customers. With this, Vi prepaid customers could carry forward their unused data from the daily quota during the week and use it during the weekend. This was applicable for customers doing unlimited recharges offering daily quota benefits of Rs 249 and above, effective October 19, 2020, the company announced.

Wireless Subscriber Base:

Vi lost 2,894,231 wireless subscribers in November 2020, reducing its total to 289,945,486 (289.95 million). Again, in December 2020, Vi lost 5,690,219 wireless subscribers, bringing its subscriber base down to 284,255,267 (284.26 million).

February 16, 2021: Vi Launches Night Unlimited Data

Citing the rising trend of night-time internet and OTT usage, Vi announced unlimited high-speed nighttime data without any restrictions, at no extra cost, for its prepaid customers from 12 AM to 6 AM on all Vi Unlimited Recharges of Rs 249 and above.

"Vi customers also enjoy Weekend Data Rollover benefits on all existing Unlimited daily data quota packs of Rs 249 and above, allowing users to not only enjoy late-night binging on the net but also carry forward their un-utilised data from the daily quota during the week and use it during the weekend," Vi said at the time of launch.

"Consumption patterns of consumer segments such as the Youth, indicate higher data consumption during night. With this industry-first proposition, offering dual benefit of Unlimited high-speed Night-time Data and Weekend Data Rollover, Vi aims to provide more value to its Unlimited users. The new initiative is also aimed at increasing stickiness to the network and attracting new users to our network," Vi said while highlighting the reasons for the launch of the offering.

Vi Wireless Subscriber Base:

Vi added 1,088,792 wireless subscribers in March 2021, bringing its subscriber base to 283,713,597 (283.7 million). However, in April 2021, Vi lost 1,810,620 wireless subscribers, reducing its total wireless subscriber base to 281,902,977 (281.9 million).

July 20, 2021: Vodafone Idea Announces a New Campaign Focusing on Vi Hero Unlimited Plan

Vi stated that through this campaign, it presented Vi Hero Unlimited plans as the solution to the perpetual problem of data quota exhaustion faced by prepaid users.

The campaign highlighted the three features that Vi Hero Unlimited plans offer—Weekend Data Rollover, Night-Time Free Data from 12 AM to 6 AM, and Double Data—all under one umbrella. Thus, assuring a worry free mobile internet experience for customers, Vi said.

Vi noted that this differentiated offering would ensure customers never run out of data on their packs.

At the time of the campaign launch, Vi said, "With this, Vi aims to provide more value to its Unlimited plan users. This unique proposition is aimed to increase unlimited and 4G subscriber base by attracting new users to Vi network."

Vi also highlighted that all recharges of Rs 249 and above would offer Weekend Data Rollover and Night-Time Free Data. On recharges of Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699, users would be entitled to Double Data benefits in addition to Weekend Data Rollover and Night-Time Free Data.

Wireless Subscriber Base:

Vi lost 833,549 wireless subscribers in April 2021, reducing its total wireless base to 271,068,132 (271.07 million). In September 2021, Vi lost another 1,077,805 wireless subscribers, bringing its total to 269,990,327 (270 million).

November 23, 2021: Vi Launches New Tariff Plans for Digital India

Vi launched what it called new plans for Digital India, stating that "the new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry."

At this time, the Rs 79 tariffed voice plan was revised to Rs 99, offering Rs 99 worth of talk time, 200 MB of data, and a 1p/sec voice tariff. Similarly, the Rs 149 unlimited voice plan was revised to Rs 179, offering unlimited voice, 300 SMS, and 2GB of data.

Wireless Subscriber Base:

In January 2022, Vi lost 389,082 wireless subscribers, bringing its total to 265,125,240 (265.1 million). In February 2022, Vi lost 1,532,189 wireless subscribers, reducing its total to 263,593,051 (263.6 million).

May 18, 2022: Vi Adds Data Delight Component to Vi Hero Unlimited

Vi launched the Vi Hero Unlimited campaign with Data Delight. With this, Vi users could enjoy up to 2GB of extra data every month, over and above their daily quota, at no extra cost. In simple terms, Vi added another free data component called Data Delight to its Vi Hero Unlimited plans, which already included benefits such as Unlimited High-Speed Data from 12 AM – 6 AM and Weekend Data Rollover.

Additionally, to further strengthen the Vi Hero Unlimited portfolio, Vi introduced more recharge packs under the portfolio, including Rs 359, Rs 409, and Rs 475, which offered a higher daily data quota.

"In today's digital world where availability of mobile internet has become a crucial factor, Vi Hero Unlimited brings a dose of oxygen when needed the most," Vi said at the time of launch.

Wireless Subscriber Base:

In June 2022, Vi lost 1,801,186 wireless subscribers, reducing its total subscriber base to 256,645,622 (256.65 million). In July 2022, the operator lost another 1,542,919 wireless subscribers, bringing its subscriber base down to 255,102,703 (255.1 million).

October 21, 2022: Diwali Bonanza in Gujarat – Additional 50-75 GB Free of Cost

Vi announced that customers in Gujarat would receive 50 to 75 GB of additional data, free of cost, on select half-yearly and annual plans. Vi invited customers to make the most of the festive season with better connectivity and more data.

"To enthral our customers this Diwali, Vi is offering Free additional Data on select plans allowing our users and their families to shop, get entertainment, play games and share more conversations, pictures, videos on the Vi network," Vi said at the time of launch.

November 2, 2022: Vi Launches Vi Max Plans for Postpaid Users

5G-Ready Network: Vi launched Vi Max postpaid plans in 2022 to attract high-ARPU postpaid users to its 5G-ready network. The new Vi Max plans included Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 701, and REDX Rs 1101. Vi also upgraded its Family Plans to offer four connections at Rs 999 and five connections at Rs 1,149, with Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar bundled in.

"Vi customers can now enjoy higher Data quotas, along with Vi's highly popular Night Unlimited benefit, allowing users to do more on Vi 5G ready network. Vi Max plans also offer 3000 SMS per month," Vi announced.

"By strengthening our Postpaid portfolio with Vi Max, we aim to attract the high ARPU postpaid users to the 5G ready Vi network offering them more power, value and convenience," said Avneesh Khosla, CMO of Vodafone Idea Limited, speaking about the new Vi Max proposition.

"Postpaid range offers more control in the hands of the user with the option to set their own Credit Limit," Vi highlighted, while explaining the benefits.

Wireless Subscriber Base:

In November 2022, Vi lost 1,827,199 wireless subscribers, bringing its total wireless subscriber base to 243,795,941 (243.8 million). In December 2022, Vi lost another 2,471,859 wireless subscribers, reducing its total subscriber base to 241,324,082 (241.3 million).

January 29, 2023: Vi Launches Rs 99 Pack to Drive Digital India Growth

Vi introduced what it called a pack to drive Digital India growth, aiming to enable "large bottom-of-the-pyramid users across the country to stay connected and participate in Digital India growth."

Vi claimed to be the only pan-India high-speed network offering an entry-level recharge at Rs 99. The Rs 99 recharge pack provides full talk time, 200 MB of data, and a validity of 28 days.

"We invite mobile users and non-users to join the high speed Vi network at just Rs 99 and continue enjoying the benefits of mobile connectivity in the digital era," Vi said at the time of announcement.

Wireless Subscriber Base:

In February 2023, Vi lost 2,001,388 wireless subscribers, reducing its subscriber base to 237,962,722 (237.96 million). Likewise, in March 2023, Vi lost 1,212,255 wireless subscribers, bringing its total subscriber base down to 236,750,467 (236.75 million).

May 4, 2023: Vi Offers 5GB Extra Data on Recharges Done Through Vi App

Vi launched what it calls the 'Maha' Recharge, offering customers additional data at no extra cost when recharging through the Vi App. Users recharging with Rs 299 and above receive 5GB of extra data (valid for three days) at no additional cost. Recharges between Rs 199 and Rs 299 qualify for 2GB of extra data (valid for three days) at no extra cost.

"The limited period offer is currently available on all Vi prepaid recharges worth Rs 199 and above only on Vi App," the company said at the time of launch.

June 2, 2023: Vi Launches New Unlimited Night Data Packs – Vi Chhota Hero

While announcing the new Chhota Hero data packs of Rs 17 and Rs 57, Vi highlighted that "bottom-of-the-pyramid users still struggle to access data for their basic needs and requirements." To address this gap and democratize data access for all segments of society, Vi expanded its Hero proposition with two new sachet unlimited night data packs, the "Vi Chhota Hero Packs."

These packs allow prepaid customers to binge all night from midnight to 6 AM at a price of Rs 17 for one day and Rs 57 for seven days. "Vi's endeavour is to be the preferred telecom provider for prepaid customers by providing an opportunity to the bottom of the pyramid users to experience unlimited access through this unique proposition," Vi said.

Vi further added that these packs are specifically designed for users such as college/hostel students and early jobbers who may not have access to broadband services but require high-speed data at night for watching movies, streaming videos, listening to music, playing games, surfing, chatting, working, or studying.

July 4, 2023: Vi Launches Super Data Packs for Hourly and Daily Use

Vi launched two data packs designed for youth and young adults with heavy data requirements. With these packs, Vi aimed to empower prepaid customers who rely on data for their daily needs, which occasionally demand very high or unrestricted data usage.

The Vi Super Hour data pack offers unlimited data for 60 minutes at Rs 24, while the Vi Super Day pack provides 6GB of data for 24 hours at Rs 49.

Wireless Subscriber Base:

Vi lost 1,285,298 wireless subscribers in June 2023, reducing its wireless subscriber base to 229,656,137 (229.66 million). Similarly, in July 2023, the operator lost 1,321,758 subscribers, bringing its total base down to 228,334,379 (228.33 million).

October 3, 2023: Vi Introduces Data Sharing and Night Unlimited Data into Vi Max Family Postpaid Plans

Vi introduced two new propositions—Data Sharing and Night Time Unlimited Data—into its Vi Max Family Postpaid Plans.

With Data sharing, users will get an additional data quota ranging from 10GB to 25GB, on the top of their selected plan. This proposition allows primary and secondary numbers of the family plan to also share the additional data quota. Vi also extended its Night Time Unlimited Data benefits to Vi Max Family Postpaid Plans, offering a truly unlimited data experience from 12 AM to 6 AM.

Wireless Subscriber Base:

In November and December 2023, Vi lost 1,073,159 and 1,368,269 wireless subscribers, respectively, bringing its total subscriber base down to 224,416,829 (224.4 million) and 223,048,560 (223.05 million).

May 27, 2024: Vi Launches Vi Guarantee for Smartphone Users

Vi announced the launch of 'Vi Guarantee Program,' calling it a limited period offer for prepaid users from May 25 onwards. "This new initiative ensures uninterrupted high-speed data for all 5G and new 4G smartphone users," the company said.

Under the Vi Guarantee program, Vi users will get 130GB guaranteed extra data over one year, with 10GB data credited to their account automatically on every 28th day for 13 consecutive cycles. To avail this extra data, Vi customers need to have a daily data unlimited plan of Rs 239 and above. This extra data is available only after exhausting the existing daily data quota. Vi said this offer is only for customers with 5G smartphones or who have recently upgraded to a new 4G smartphone.

"Many smartphone users in India do not maximise the potential of their 4G/5G mobile devices due to lack of sufficient data. With this offer, users can continue to binge on their favourite content even after their daily quota gets exhausted without any extra cost," Vi said in a statement.

July 24, 2024: Vi Partners with Asianet to Launch Vi One in Kerala

Vi announced the launch of an integrated fiber and mobility service in partnership with Asianet, a broadband provider in Kerala. Under this initiative, Vi One offers a 3-in-1 package that includes a fiber broadband connection, a prepaid mobile connection, and access to over 13 OTT platforms—all under a single plan.

The plans are available in two variants: quarterly and annual. The 40 Mbps offering is priced at Rs 2,499 for three months and Rs 9,555 for a year. The 100 Mbps plan is available at Rs 3,399 for three months and Rs 12,955 for a year. More details about these plans are available in the linked story.

August 14, 2024: Vi Announces Vi Guarantee for Smartphone Users

Vi reintroduced its 'Vi Guarantee Program' as a limited-period offer, rolled out on a circle-wise basis. "This new initiative ensures uninterrupted high-speed data for all 5G and new 4G smartphone users," the company said.

To avail of this extra data, Vi customers need to have a daily data unlimited plan of Rs 299 or above, Vi said in a statement, adding that the limited-period offer is valid from August 13.

Wireless Subscriber Base:

In August 2024, Vi lost 1,874,376 wireless subscribers overall, reducing its total subscriber base to 214,008,501 (214 million). In Kerala specifically, Vi lost 68,673 wireless subscribers, bringing its subscriber base in the circle to 13,303,055.

In September 2024, Vi lost 1,553,978 wireless subscribers, reducing its total base to 212,454,523 (212.45 million). In October 2024, Vi lost another 1,977,162 subscribers, bringing its total base to 210,477,361 (210.48 million).

November 2024: Vi Recognised as India's Best 4G Network Provider by OpenSignal

Vi was recognised by OpenSignal as India's best 4G network provider in the OpenSignal 4G Network Experience Report for November 2024. According to the report, Vi led in customer experience across data speed, voice, gaming, and video streaming. More details are available in the linked story.

This is not the first time; earlier, Opensignal had also released reports on Vi's network performance in India.

December 6, 2024: Vi Launches Super Hero Prepaid Plan

Vi launched the Super Hero Prepaid Plan, which it claims empowers users to maximise their digital experiences without worrying about data exhaustion.

With this plan, prepaid customers can enjoy unlimited data for half a day, from 12 AM to 12 noon. Vi also stated that this plan strengthens its appeal to data-savvy youth already benefiting from its successful Hero Plan. Additionally, it addresses the needs of women who prioritise productivity during morning hours, offering enhanced data benefits tailored to their schedules.

The Super Hero Plan will be available on recharge packs that offer 2GB per day or more as a daily data quota in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Haryana, with prices starting at Rs 365. More details about these plans can be found in the story linked above.

January 3, 2025: Vi Highlights Its Super Hero Benefit on Annual Recharge Plans

In a statement, Vi announced that its recently launched Super Hero proposition, offering unlimited data access between 12 AM and 12 PM, is available on its yearly plans priced at Rs 3,599, Rs 3,699, and Rs 3,799. More details can be found in the story linked below. At the time of this statement, Vi Super Hero Plans were available in the same circles as in the December 6, 2024, announcement.

January 13, 2025: Vi Launches Nonstop Hero

Vi launched what it calls India's first truly unlimited data plan, Nonstop Hero. Designed to eliminate data exhaustion issues for prepaid customers, Vi stated that the Nonstop Hero Plan aims to provide a worry-free data experience throughout the validity period.

Starting at Rs 365, the Nonstop Hero Plan is initially available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, with benefits varying across different recharge packs. The available Nonstop Hero plans include: Rs 365, Rs 379, Rs 407, Rs 408, Rs 449, Rs 469, Rs 649, Rs 979, Rs 994, Rs 996, Rs 997, Rs 998, and Rs 1,198

Vi clarified that the plan is strictly for personal use and not available for commercial usage by any entity.

February 7, 2025: Vi Introduces Super Hero Prepaid Plans

Vi reintroduced the Super Hero Plan, stating that it is designed to align with evolving data consumption patterns of users.

Wireless Subscriber Base:

According to the latest TRAI telecom subscription data as of December 31, 2024, Vi lost 1,715,975 wireless subscribers, bringing its total wireless subscriber base down to 207,259,131 (207.26 million).

Free Data Offering

In addition to the plans mentioned above, Vi offers free data (1GB per day for 5 or 7 days) to inactive numbers that haven't been recharged for a while. We believe, this free offering encourages users to utilise the free data and keep their numbers active by showing data usage. We have personally received these benefits on our Vi numbers, and many TelecomTalk readers have also shared similar experiences.

Conclusion

If we observe the offerings and announcements above, one thing is clear: Vi has consistently increased the data benefits bundled with its plans by introducing various features over the past few years, such as Weekend Data Rollover, Extra Data on Recharges, Data Delights, Vi Guarantee, and Night Unlimited. The data benefits became so generous that, as of December, Vi even started offering half-day unlimited free data on its plans. In its recent move to counter competitors' unlimited 5G offerings, Vi introduced the Nonstop Hero plan, which provides unlimited data on its 4G network.

5G-Ready Network: Additionally, in November 2022, Vi launched plans emphasising its 5G-ready network. Fast forward to the present—it's almost April 2025—and Vi has yet to launch 5G at scale commercially.

From 289.95 million wireless subscribers in November 2020 to 207.26 million as of December 2024, Vi has continuously introduced data benefits in one way or another. However, what remains surprising is that customers have continued to leave the network despite its cheapest tariffs targeting young students, early jobbers, and those at the bottom of the pyramid, as well as its highly rated 4G network, which topped experience rankings according to OpenSignal.

Although Vi introduced its Nonstop Hero prepaid plans with unlimited data in January 2025, TRAI has yet to release updated wireless subscriber numbers. Since subscribers were already receiving generous data benefits with existing plans, we believe there won't be any major surprises with the truly unlimited plans, especially as other operators are already offering complimentary unlimited 5G data.

5G Rollout:

In early March 2025, Vi announced the commercial launch of 5G in Mumbai, offering complimentary unlimited 5G data, just like its competitors. Only time will tell whether Vi's 5G rollout can help curb subscriber loss in the coming months and when its pan-India rollout will be completed.

If we analyse Vi's approach, the company has consistently focused on attracting and retaining subscribers, particularly those at the lower end of the market. However, despite these efforts, Vi has continued to lose wireless subscribers. We leave it to the readers to decide whether these cheap plans have actually helped the operator. That said, we believe, the company is likely already aware of the metrics and results.

Also, if we observe the vast array of prepaid plans Vi offers to its customers, we believe even the customers themselves may not be fully aware of the number of plans available for their benefit. For example, consider these plans: Rs 994, Rs 996, Rs 997, and Rs 998. A difference of just Rs 1 may determine the inclusion of an OTT application. Another notable aspect is that Vi bundles numerous OTT benefits with its plans, encouraging users to consume more data.

By the way, you may also be interested in reading our story, "The Internet or Just Cached Data: What Are Users Actually Using?"

However, ignoring Non-Stop Hero and 5G for now, this leaves us with two questions: one concerns the notion that cheap tariffs attract or retains subscribers, and the other pertains to network test reports. If users are more inclined toward cheap tariffs and are already experiencing the best 4G network, as per reports, why would any customer leave or switch operators?

With all the data points presented above, we leave it to customers to decide whether cheap tariffs alone attract or retain subscribers and to assess the authenticity of network quality rankings and reports.