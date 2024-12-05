

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has revised the benefits of its prepaid plans. In a significant branding shift, the "Hero Packs" have been rebranded as "SuperHero Packs" to compete more effectively in the prepaid market. Previously, TelecomTalk detailed the benefits offered under Vi's prepaid services, which included "Hero Benefits." Now, Vi has significantly upgraded its offerings by extending the "Binge All Night" benefit from 6 hours (12 AM to 6 AM) to 12 hours (12 AM to 12 PM).

Vi Hero Packs to Vi SuperHero Packs

Under the earlier "Hero Packs," the "Binge All Night" benefit allowed unlimited data usage from midnight (12 AM) to (6 AM) at no extra cost. With the newly introduced "SuperHero Packs," this benefit has been extended, providing unlimited data from midnight (12 AM) to noon (12 PM). Vi is marketing this upgrade as: "Enjoy unlimited Half Day data from 12 AM to 12 PM!"

Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delight

Most of Vi's recharge plans fall under the "Hero Unlimited" category, which offers unique perks like "Binge All Night," "Weekend Data Rollover," and "Data Delight." Now, with the shift, most plans fall under the "SuperHero Pack" category.

With the "SuperHero Packs," additional benefits remain unchanged, including: