Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan Revisions: Hero Becomes SuperHero With Extended Benefits

Enjoy Unlimited Data for Half a Day with Vi's New SuperHero Packs.

Highlights

  • Vi extends Binge All Night benefit from 6 hours to 12 hours.
  • Unlimited data now available from 12 AM to 12 PM with SuperHero Packs.
  • Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delight remain key features.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan Revisions: Latest Changes and Benefits Detailed
Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has revised the benefits of its prepaid plans. In a significant branding shift, the "Hero Packs" have been rebranded as "SuperHero Packs" to compete more effectively in the prepaid market. Previously, TelecomTalk detailed the benefits offered under Vi's prepaid services, which included "Hero Benefits." Now, Vi has significantly upgraded its offerings by extending the "Binge All Night" benefit from 6 hours (12 AM to 6 AM) to 12 hours (12 AM to 12 PM).

Vi Hero Packs to Vi SuperHero Packs

Under the earlier "Hero Packs," the "Binge All Night" benefit allowed unlimited data usage from midnight (12 AM) to (6 AM) at no extra cost. With the newly introduced "SuperHero Packs," this benefit has been extended, providing unlimited data from midnight (12 AM) to noon (12 PM). Vi is marketing this upgrade as: "Enjoy unlimited Half Day data from 12 AM to 12 PM!"

Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delight

Most of Vi's recharge plans fall under the "Hero Unlimited" category, which offers unique perks like "Binge All Night," "Weekend Data Rollover," and "Data Delight." Now, with the shift, most plans fall under the "SuperHero Pack" category.

With the "SuperHero Packs," additional benefits remain unchanged, including:

  • Weekend Data Rollover: Unused data from Monday to Friday can be carried forward to Saturday and Sunday.
  • Data Delight: Customers can claim up to 2GB of backup data each month at no extra cost. This additional data can be accessed by dialling 121249 or through the Vi app.

