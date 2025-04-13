Vodafone Idea 5G Postpaid Plans for Business Start at Just Rs 349

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Vi Rs 349 5G Postpaid Plan for Businesses comes with 30GB of data, unlimited calls, 5G data, and 3000 SMS/month. The additional benefits are Easy+, mobile security, and profile tunes. There's support for 200GB of data rollover available.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched 5G postpaid plans for businesses.
  • These will be of course available only in areas where 5G is there.
  • The great thing about 5G postpaid plans for businesses is that they start at just Rs 349 per month.

vodafone idea 5g postpaid plans for business

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched 5G postpaid plans for businesses. These will be of course available only in areas where 5G is there. Otherwise, there are 4G postpaid plans already available. The great thing about 5G postpaid plans for businesses is that they start at just Rs 349 per month. On the contrary, Vi's postpaid plans for regular customers start at Rs 451. There are a total of five 5G postpaid plans from the telco for the businesses. Let's take a look at these plans.




Vodafone Idea 5G Postpaid Plans for Businesses

Vodafone Idea's cheapest 5G postpaid plan costs Rs 349. Then there are the Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 549 and Rs 899 per month postpaid plans.

Vi Rs 349 5G Postpaid Plan for Businesses - This plan comes with 30GB of data, unlimited calls, 5G data, and 3000 SMS/month. The additional benefits are Easy+, mobile security, and profile tunes. There's support for 200GB of data rollover available.

Vi Rs 399 5G Postpaid Plan for Businesses - This plan comes with 40GB of daata, unlimited calls, 5G data, and 3000 SMS/month. The additional benefits are Easy+, 25GB of personal cloud storage, mobile security, location tracking, and profile tunes. There's support for 200GB of data rollover available with this plan too.

Vi Rs 449 5G Postpaid Plan for Businesses - This plan comes with 60GB of data, 200GB data rollover, unlimited calls, 5G data, and 3000 SMS/month. The additional benefits are Easy+, 50GB of personal cloud storage, mobile security, location tracking,  Google Workspace, and profile tunes. The OTT (Over-the-Top) benefits are SonyLIV Mobile for 12 months.

Vi Rs 549 5G Postpaid Plan for Businesses - This plan comes with 100GB of data with 200GB data rollover, unlimited voice calling, 5G data, and 3000 SMS/month. The additional benefits are Easy+, 100GB of personal cloud storage, mobile security, location tracking, Google Workspace, and profile tunes. The OTT benefits are JioHotstar Mobile for one year.

Vi Rs 899 5G Postpaid Plan for Businesses - The Rs 899 postpaid plan from Vi comes with 175GB of data, unlimited calling, 5G data, data rollover up to 200GB, and 3000 SMS/month. The additional beenfits are Easy+, unlimited personal cloud storage, mobile security, location tracking, Google Workspace, and profile tunes. The OTT benefits are SonyLIV Mobile for 12 months and one year of JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

