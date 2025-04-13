Airtel Wi-Fi Entry-Level Plans Detailed: IPTV, Wi-Fi 6, and OTT Benefits in April 2025



Airtel Wi-Fi offering is all boosted up to offer Airtel customers high-speed fiber internet service, along with Voice, IPTV, OTT benefits, and a Wi-Fi 6 router. For the unaware, Airtel offers high-speed broadband service in over 2000 cities under its Wi-Fi branding, which includes both wired and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services on the back of its 5G network.

Airtel FWA Service

Some readers ask if Airtel is offering FWA services on 5G Standalone (SA). To clarify, as of this writing, no. While Airtel says it is ready with 5G FWA on SA, it hasn't flipped the switch, it seems, according to the MD as per the Q3 FY25 earnings call. To read more about it, you can visit the story linked. However, with the current network traffic and load on the network, you don't feel any difference if it is SA or NSA (Non-Standalone Network). That said, let us now check out the plans and benefits.

Airtel Wi-Fi Basic Plan Rs 499

Airtel Wi-Fi basic plan Rs 499 comes bundled with Unlimited Voice, unlimited data up to 40 Mbps speed, and Apollo Circle Membership benefits. Airtel offers a free Wi-Fi router and installation on 6-month and 12-month long-term plans. You can consider this plan a plain vanilla option with no OTT or entertainment benefits.

Airtel Wi-Fi Plan Rs 599

Airtel Wi-Fi plan Rs 599, available in select geographies, offers unlimited voice, speeds of up to 30 Mbps, over 350 TV channels (HD included), and OTT benefits including ZEE5, JioHotstar, and over 22 OTTs. Wi-Fi router installation is free on advance plans.

Airtel Wi-Fi Plan Rs 699 with IPTV Service

Airtel has launched IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) service in 2,000 cities in India. Customers will get access to an extensive library of on-demand content from 29 prominent streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, and Zee5, along with 600 popular television channels and Wi-Fi service, with plans starting at Rs 699.

Airtel's entry-level IPTV plan starts at Rs 699. Airtel Wi-Fi Rs 699 plan comes bundled with unlimited voice, unlimited data with up to 40 Mbps speeds, over 350 TV channels (HD included), and OTT benefits including ZEE5, JioHotstar, and over 22 OTTs. Airtel offers a free Wi-Fi router and installation on advance plans.

Airtel Introductory Offer

As an introductory offer, all Airtel customers will get up to 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans, which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App. Existing Airtel Wi-Fi customers can upgrade their plan to IPTV plans through the Airtel Thanks App or visit any Airtel store, Airtel said.

Wi-Fi 6 Router

According to the website, Airtel also offers a Wi-Fi 6 router for new users, subject to availability. Although no clear information is provided on the plan eligibility, it is advised to check with the service team while opting for the service.

Installation Free and FUP

Airtel charges an installation fee of Rs 1000 on monthly plans, while the fee is waived off on 6- and 12-month plans. Additionally, subscribers will get an additional discount of 7.5 percent and 15 percent respectively on select plans.

To provide all customers with optimum service, Airtel plans come with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP), which shall be imposed upon usage of 3333GB in a billing cycle, after which speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber

Airtel also offers AirFiber, its FWA service, in areas where it is feasible. So, depending on your location and availability, Airtel may offer you AirFiber service without the hassle of wired connectivity in localities where wiring is not allowed.

