Airtel IPTV Launches in 2,000 Cities: Plans Start at Rs 699 with OTT Streaming Apps



Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) services in 2,000 cities in India. Customers will get access to an extensive library of on-demand content from 29 prominent streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, and Zee5, along with 600 popular television channels and Wi-Fi service, with plans starting at Rs 699, Airtel said on Wednesday.

TelecomTalk reported in February that Airtel is trialling IPTV entertainment services in India with Black Plans. You can read about it in the story linked above.

Airtel IPTV Introductory Offer

As an introductory offer, all Airtel customers will get up to 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans, which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App, the company announced. Airtel noted that the IPTV service is available across India, except for Delhi, Rajasthan, Assam, and the Northeastern states, where the launch is expected in a few weeks.

Commenting on the launch, the CEO of Connected Homes and Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel said, "The launch heralds a new era in home entertainment where cutting-edge technology seamlessly blends traditional linear TV with a bouquet of streaming Apps for an immersive digital experience for customers. Backed by Airtel’s high-speed Wi-Fi, we are certain that consumers will have a fantastic converged home experience with Airtel IPTV."

How to Activate Airtel IPTV?

All new Airtel customers can enjoy IPTV upon purchasing new Airtel Wi-Fi plans. Customers can visit the Airtel website or walk into any Airtel store. Existing Airtel Wi-Fi customers can upgrade their plan to IPTV plans through the Airtel Thanks App or visit any Airtel store.

In short, to activate the IPTV service, customers need to subscribe to Airtel Wi-Fi home or office service, with plans starting at Rs 699. Airtel offers its high-speed broadband services under the Airtel Wi-Fi branding.

Airtel IPTV Plans and Pricing

Airtel IPTV plans start from Rs 699 with Wi-Fi speeds of 40 Mbps and 26 streaming apps. The Rs 899 plan comes with 100 Mbps and 26 streaming apps. The Rs 1,099 plan offers 200 Mbps speeds and 28 streaming apps, including Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime. The Rs 1,599 plan offers 300 Mbps with 29 streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime. The 1 Gbps plan at Rs 3,999 is bundled with 29 streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime. All five plans above come bundled with over 350 TV channels.