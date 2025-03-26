Vivo X200 Ultra to Launch in April 2025

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, has launched the X200 series in India and globally. The company is now planning to launch the Vivo X200 Ultra in China soon. Vivo X200 Ultra will be the epitome of photography and videography for Vivo phones. Vivo just announced at the Boao Forum for Asia that it will launch a new smartphone, namely Vivo 200 Ultra in the China market. This launch will take place in April 2025. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 mini have already launched in China. Apart from the Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo is also expected to launch the Vivo X200s in the China market.









Vivo has refrained from giving out an exact date for the launch. Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to come with Vivo's latest advancements in imaging. Vivo X200 Ultra has been bestowed with the title of "Official Smartphone of Boao Forum for Asia."

Boxiao said that the Vivo X200 Ultra will come with a primary 200MP Samsung HP9 sensor with 85mm periscope telephoto sensor coupled with 50MP 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 sensor paired with a 35mm and 14mm ultra-wide-angle sensor. Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to come with a 50MP selfie shooter.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. More details about the device will come out in the future, as the launch is quite close.