DoT Opposes TRAI on Telecom Infra Sharing Rules

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Follow Us

dot opposes trai on telecom infra sharing

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently opposed the recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) over infrastructure sharing rules. TRAI had recommended that USPs (Universal Service Providers) should share the passive network infrastructure with at least two other telecom companies to boost network connectivity. USPs are companies that are leveraging Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), earlier called as USOF (Universal Service Obligation Fund) to build networks in rural and remote areas of the country. Such USPs should share their passive network infrastructure with at least two telecom companies, TRAI had said in its recommendations which DoT has rejected.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Proposes Spectrum Surrender to Cut Bank Guarantee Needs: Report

According to an ET report, the DoT didn't really detail why it is rejecting the view from TRAI. Thus, the regulatory body said that it will reiterate or stay firm with its recommendation over the matter. Passive infrastructure is things like mobile towers, whereas things like network software, radio equipment and all are not required to be shared.

TRAI's Views on Spectrum Sharing

TRAI had also shared with DoT earlier that telecom companies should only be allowed to share the spectrum with each other after holding the airwaves for at least two years. However, DoT didn't like this recommendation from TRAI much. It is because, if any telecom operator purchased even a tiny amount of spectrum in a particualr band, they would then have to wait for two years to share it with others.

Read More - BSNL CMD Confirms 5G Rollout in Select Cities in Next Few Months

Thus, TRAI has revised its recommendation and said that spectrum can be shared with other telecom companies as long as 80% of the company's airwaves in that band has been held for at least two years. This makes the rule from TRAI more flexible and rational for the operators.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Bet BSNL wont release 5G before 2026 I’m like 99.99% sure ,that 00.01 percent for unexpected “riday parivartan”

BSNL CMD Confirms 5G Rollout in Select Cities in Next…

Shivraj Roy :

Hearing this since 1947 When british left IndiaStill haven’t implemented it bruhMaybe in 2047

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea to Roll Out Caller Name…

Rakesh :

how is the overall network of Vi? In railways...anywhere? i have experiened that when there 4G and Volte goes to…

Vodafone Idea Back in Drama Yet Again

Arjun :

Weird, snr is 14 db, but getting Only 14 mbps on b3 (15mhz) in vi? Here, in up east u…

Vodafone Idea Back in Drama Yet Again

TheAndroidFreak :

Max we can get in India is 2CA even on NSA technology. 1-n78 is what I have seen. Nothing else.…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments