Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea to Roll Out Caller Name Display Feature Soon: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea to Implement Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) to Combat Spam Calls.

Highlights

  • CNAP will allow users to see caller names without third-party apps like Truecaller.
  • Telecom operators have partnered with HP, Dell, Ericsson, and Nokia for implementation.
  • TRAI recommended CNAP in 2024, and DoT is urging telcos to fast-track deployment.

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea to Roll Out Caller Name Display Feature Soon: Report
Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea are set to introduce a new Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) feature, allowing users to see the caller’s name without third-party apps like Truecaller. Telecom operators have partnered with vendors such as HP, Dell, Ericsson, and Nokia to deploy the necessary servers and software, Live Mint reported, citing three senior executives familiar with the matter.

Also Read: DoT Pushes Telcos to Implement Caller Name Display Service: Report




What is CNAP?

CNAP is a supplementary service that aims to enhance caller identification by displaying the verified name of the caller on the recipient's phone screen. Unlike third-party apps that rely on crowd-sourced data, CNAP uses the name registered in the user's KYC (Know Your Customer) documents.

DoT’s Push for CNAP Implementation

First recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in February 2024, the feature will be rolled out in phases, aiming to curb spam calls and enhance user experience, the report added.

According to a previous reports, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has urged telecom operators to fast-track the implementation of the CNAP service, which mandates displaying the caller's name for incoming calls. The initiative aims to curb spam and scam calls by enabling recipients to identify callers.

However, as per earlier reports, telcos highlighted that CNAP is not feasible for 2G networks due to technical limitations.

Also Read: TRAI Recommends Introduction of CNAP as a Supplementary Service

The move follows TRAI's 2022 recommendation to mandate CNAP and encourage handset manufacturers to enable the feature. While the service promises to reduce spam, industry experts warn of challenges, including privacy concerns and resistance from users unwilling to share their names.

Also Read: Airtel Implements International Call Display Solution; Other TSPs Assessing Feasibility

AI-Based Spam Detection

Furthermore, the DoT has asked telcos to label non-+91 numbers as international to combat a rise in scam calls from overseas. As reported earlier, Airtel has already implemented this feature.

Additionally, to curb the menace of spam calls and SMS and to prevent the waste of telecom resources, Airtel, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea have already implemented AI-based network intelligence solutions in their respective networks to protect customers from falling prey to such scams.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

