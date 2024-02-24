TRAI Recommends Introduction of CNAP as a Supplementary Service

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released its recommendations on Friday regarding the 'Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) Service in Indian Telecommunication Network.' TRAI said after thorough analysis and consideration of inputs from stakeholders, it has finalized its recommendations, emphasizing the necessity of introducing CNAP Supplementary Service in the Indian telecommunication network. This service is aimed at enhancing the calling experience for telecommunication users across the country.









Redefining Caller Identification

Under these recommendations, Calling Line Identification (CLI) is to be redefined as the identity of the calling/originating subscriber, comprising the telephone number assigned as per ITU Recommendation E.164, alongside the Calling Name (CNAM) or any other prescribed identification by the Licensor.

TRAI has proposed that all access service providers must offer the CNAP supplementary service to their subscribers upon request. Moreover, the name identity information provided by subscribers in the Customer Application Form (CAF) will be utilized for CNAP purposes.

Additionally, TRAI said a technical model for the implementation of CNAP in the Indian telecommunication network has been outlined, aiming to streamline the integration process.

Additionally, the recommendations advocate for subscriber entities with bulk or business connections to have the option of presenting their 'preferred name' instead of the name specified in the CAF. This 'preferred name' could be their registered trademark name or trade name recognized by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs or the GST Council, respectively. The subscriber entity must furnish appropriate documentation to verify the ownership of such names.

Truecaller's Response

The current recommendations suggest that CNAP should be a supplementary service telecom providers extend to users upon their request. Further, the calling line identification restriction (CLIR) facility will allow bad actors to opt-out, thereby leaving Indians vulnerable to frauds and scams.

Commenting on the recommendations, an official Truecaller spokesperson said, "We welcome all efforts in the mission to make communication safe and efficient in the interest of Indian consumers. The recognition of Caller ID as an important building block of the information communication economy is encouraging since we strongly believe that number identification is crucial to end the menace of spam and scam calls."

"At Truecaller, we have been working tirelessly towards this mission for over a decade and a half. We would like to extend our support to TRAI and we remain very appreciative of this and any future initiatives. With regards to CNAP, we do not see that it would be a competitive service comparable to the full range of services and functionality that Truecaller offers to our more than 374 million users."

"We believe that the current TRAI recommendations can even be a driving catalyst for our continued growth in India, as more people discover our offerings," Truecaller added.