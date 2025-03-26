Apple WWDC 2025 Dates Announced: Details Here

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, has announced the dates for the WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) 2025. The company introduces new software for products in all categories including the iPhone, Macs, iPads, and more. It will be a five day event under which Apple will make many major announcements. One of the key things that people will definitely be looking forward to will be Apple Intelligence. iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS and more is expected to be announced.









"WWDC25 will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software. As part of Apple's ongoing commitment to supporting developers, the conference will provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features," Apple said on a blog post.

Apple always livestreams the event online. But there's also a special in-person experience at the Apple Park for invited media and industry people. Apple rolls out the invites ahead of the WWDC. This is an event geared for the developers to understand Apple's trajetory in terms of software and products. WWDC is one of the most anticipated events from Apple every year. It will be interesting to see what's in store this year.