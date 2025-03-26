AI in Telecom: Indosat Enhances Network with AI, E& UAE and Omantel AI Skilling Initiative

Leading telecom operators across the Middle East and Asia are ramping up their AI-driven initiatives to enhance connectivity, empower businesses, and upskill workforces. Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison is leveraging AI to optimise network performance in Indonesia, while e& UAE and Microsoft are launching an AI skilling program for SMBs. Meanwhile, Omantel has partnered with TeKnowledge to advance AI and data science training for its employees, reinforcing the region’s commitment to digital transformation.

1. Indosat Enhances Network with AI

Indonesia's telecom operator Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH), is strengthening its network infrastructure with artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure connectivity during the surge in communication needs ahead of the Eid holiday period.

To address the network surge during the festive period, Indosat has launched Unparalleled Network Services Guaranteed, a network assurance initiative powered by AI. "With AI, Indosat can predict traffic spikes, optimise network capacity, minimise downtime, and accelerate issue resolution," Indosat said on March 26.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, emphasised the vital role AI plays in Indosat's transformation into an AI-driven technology company. "AI not only enhances our customer's digital experience, but it also forms the foundation of Indosat’s journey toward becoming an AI Native TechCo. Through AI, we ensure that every customer, wherever they are, enjoys the best connectivity to support their activities during Ramadan and Eid."

As part of its AI-driven advancements, Indosat has introduced INFINITE (Intelligent Network for Innovative and Transformational Experience), an AI-powered network operating system designed to offer stable, fast, and secure connectivity.

AI Driving Indonesia's Digital Transformation

Beyond telecommunications, Indosat said it is investing heavily in AI to support Indonesia's broader digital transformation. In collaboration with Nvidia and Accenture, the company is developing a sovereign AI infrastructure, ensuring local control over AI technologies.

Through initiatives like GPU Merdeka and the AI Factory, Indosat is providing AI solutions to startups, enterprises, and government institutions. The company has also set a goal to train one million digital talents by 2027.

"We want to build AI developed in Indonesia, by Indonesians, and for Indonesia. Together with Nvidia and Accenture, we are ensuring that AI becomes the foundation for a more advanced future for Indonesia," Sinha added.

"AI is more than just a tool to boost connectivity, it is a key enabler in accelerating Indonesia's digital transformation and unlocking new opportunities for all segments of society," the company noted.

2. E& UAE Launches AI Skilling Programme with Microsoft

UAE's e& UAE and Microsoft have launched the AI for Business Skilling Programme, an initiative designed to equip Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) with essential AI skills, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday, March 25.

The AI for Business Skilling Programme is a comprehensive initiative that provides SMBs with tailored AI learning tracks, ensuring businesses of all sizes and industries can effectively integrate AI into their operations. The program features three specialised learning tracks: AI for Business Leaders, AI for Business Users, and AI for Everyone.

This programme leverages Microsoft's AI expertise and e& UAE's network capabilities to provide businesses with the most relevant and impactful AI education, according to the official release.

As part of this initiative, SMBs will gain access to Microsoft's AI training content, including AI Fluency Courses, Microsoft Applied Skills Programme and AI Bootcamps for Educators.

"The launch of the AI for Business Skilling Programme in collaboration with Microsoft marks a significant step in our mission to empower SMBs with cutting-edge AI capabilities. Through this initiative, we are ensuring that businesses of all sizes can leverage AI to enhance efficiency, boost innovation, and remain competitive in an evolving digital world," said Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, e& UAE.

Ahmed Hamzawy, Chief Partnership Officer at Microsoft UAE, added: "This initiative with e& UAE is a testament to our shared vision of making AI more accessible to businesses across the region. By offering comprehensive AI training through this programme, we are helping SMBs harness the power of AI to unlock new growth opportunities and drive digital transformation."

3. Omantel Partners with TeKnowledge to Enhance AI and Data Science Skills for Employees

Omantel has announced a partnership with professional skilling services company TeKnowledge to launch an advanced AI and Data Science skilling program for its employees. "This initiative aims to equip Omantel's workforce with advanced digital skills, supporting digital transformation, economic diversification, and future technology capabilities development," the company said on March 19.

Omantel says the collaboration with TeKnowledge will accelerate AI and data science training across its technology, operations, and commercial divisions, enabling employees to tackle real-world challenges and explore new opportunities. The program combines onsite training at Omantel’s headquarters with virtual learning, ensuring an interactive and hands-on experience for all participants.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Riyami, General Manager of Talent Management at Omantel, emphasised the importance of this initiative: "AI and data science are at the core of Omantel's strategy to lead in AI-driven solutions, foster innovation, and enable sustainable digital transformation. By equipping our teams with future-ready AI capabilities, we are not only enhancing customer experiences but also positioning Oman as a leading digital economy. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to building an AI-driven ecosystem that accelerates technological advancement and unlocks new opportunities for growth."

Omantel says it is proactively upskilling its workforce, positioning itself as a regional leader in AI-powered services while driving growth and innovation. As a global partner of Microsoft, TeKnowledge is dedicated to advancing AI and digital skills training in Oman alongside its comprehensive technology services, it said.