Ericsson: Vodafone UK AI Solution, SoftBank AI-RAN, O2 Telefonica Cloud RAN, Telenor Agentic AI, and More



Telecom companies globally leveraged the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, Barcelona, Spain as a platform to announce their latest innovations and plans. Technology companies unveiled new and extended partnerships, showcased new achievements, and highlighted innovations in 5G, 5G-Advanced, 6G, AI, and more. In the following story, we explore the key announcements made by Ericsson and its global ecosystem partners so far this month.

1. Aduna and Canada's EnStream Partner for Network APIs

Aduna, a joint venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, has announced a strategic partnership with Canada's EnStream for the expansion of its network API ecosystem in Canada. Ericsson said the collaboration will enable access to telecom network APIs from Bell, Rogers, and Telus enabling developers and businesses to build and scale digital services with security and efficiency.

EnStream is a joint venture between Bell, Rogers, and Telus. Through this partnership, EnStream's powerful APIs will be integrated into Aduna's platform, accelerating the global adoption of telecom-enabled security and verification services, including Number Verification and SIM Swap Protection.

This expansion strengthens Aduna's footprint across North America - covering Canada, the US, and Mexico - a major region for the global network API market, Ericsson said on February 27.

2. Aduna and Bridge Alliance Partner for Network APIs

Aduna, also announced that it is set to partner with Bridge Alliance to accelerate the adoption of CAMARA-based network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). As growing numbers of Bridge Alliance members embrace network APIs, the new agreement will form the basis for Aduna to work with Bridge Alliance members, Ericsson said on March 1.

In return, enterprise customers of Bridge Alliance members working with Aduna will be able to tap the benefits of Aduna's API ecosystem. Aduna developer platform partners - including Google Cloud, InfoBip, Sinch and Vonage - will be able to directly access Bridge Alliance partner networks working with Aduna.

Aduna and Bridge Alliance will also join forces in support of critical global standardisation efforts (such as GSMA Open Gateway, CAMARA and TMF), Ericsson added.

3. Ericsson and SoftBank Expand AI-RAN Collaboration

Ericsson and Japan's SoftBank have expanded their collaboration on AI-driven Radio Access Network (AI-RAN) integration. Key achievements of their collaboration so far include running Ericsson Cloud RAN on Nvidia's GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and defining a unified AI and RAN orchestration architecture, according to the companies' announcement made on March 3.

Building upon the successful progress of the collaboration, the two companies have agreed to expand their research.

Their research now focuses on offloading RAN functions to the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) using the Nvidia GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip platform, orchestrating AI and RAN workloads, and exploring optimal AI placement of computation for robotic applications using Ericsson's compute offloading framework.

This partnership is expected to drive advancements in RAN, mobile networks and robotics. Both companies are also part of the AI-RAN Alliance, aiming to integrate AI into cellular technology.

Hideyuki Tsukuda, Executive Vice President and CTO at SoftBank Corp., said: "Building on our previous activities, this expansion into joint research and development between SoftBank and Ericsson toward future network deployment represents an important step forward in the evolution of AI-RAN technology. We will build SoftBank's infrastructure with AI-RAN and evolve it into next-generation communication infrastructure that supports AI."

This alliance is a new collaborative effort to integrate AI into cellular technology, with the goal of progressing RAN technology and mobile networks, the companies said in a joint statement.

4. Giffgaff Migrates Ericsson Mediation to AWS

Ericsson and mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) giffgaff, a subsidiary of Telefonica UK, announced the completion of transitioning Ericsson's Mediation from an on-premises deployment to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The move will improve giffgaff's ability to collect data from different parts of the network, process it to a unified and standardised format, and use the subsequent insights generated to enhance network performance, service experience, and billing accuracy, leading to improved operational efficiency and service delivery, Ericsson announced on March 3.

Ericsson said this deployment highlights its ability to deliver cloud-native telecom applications, optimised for deployment on AWS.

5. Ericsson Achieves First Cloud RAN Call on Intel Xeon 6

Ericsson announced that it has conducted its first Cloud RAN call in lab environments using the latest generation of Intel Xeon 6 SoC, integrated with Dell PowerEdge servers. "This accomplishment underscores the strength of its collaborative ecosystem with industry leaders," Ericsson said on March 3.

Ericsson noted that the new Intel Xeon 6 SoCs offer significant performance improvements, enabling more efficient processing and throughput in Cloud RAN deployments. Additionally, the integration of Intel's Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) and Intel Advanced Vector Extensions (Intel AVX) facilitate RAN AI capabilities, enhancing machine learning and AI processing within the network infrastructure.

The newly launched Intel Xeon 6 SoCs promise to deliver enhanced capabilities by supporting embedded AI models within Cloud RAN applications. This advancement will enable more efficient data processing and decision-making at the network's edge, optimising performance and resource allocation.

Ericsson's portable Cloud RAN software was able to run on the existing commercial software stack, which included Ericsson's Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution as a pre-integrated layer for Ericsson Cloud RAN to run on, without any real modification. "This rapid integration highlights the efficiency and adaptability of Ericsson’s Cloud RAN solution in multi-vendor environments," Ericsson highlighted.

Cristina Rodriguez, Vice President and General Manager of the Communications Solutions Group at Intel, said: "Intel Xeon 6 SoC redefines the standard for performance-per-watt, total cost of ownership savings, and AI acceleration for virtualised RAN."

Ericsson also highlighted that "it remains dedicated to the principles of openness, interoperability, and vendor diversity in the telecommunications industry."

6. Ericsson and Qualcomm Test n101 band

Ericsson and Qualcomm have successfully tested a 5G modem on the n101 band (1900-1910 MHz), a spectrum dedicated to railway communications in Europe. Using a Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF and a specially designed Ericsson radio prototype, this marks the first trial of an FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System) 1900MHz 5G radio with a 10MHz TDD (time division duplex) channel bandwidth and an uplink-balanced frame structure optimised for railways, according to Ericsson.

FRMCS is an international standard for 5G-based railway communication systems. With the Global System for Mobile Communications – Railway (GSM-R) being phased out by 2030, Ericsson said FRMCS is poised to become the 5G-based connectivity framework for railway systems. The adoption of 5G NR Standalone by FRMCS enables the introduction of the 5G Advanced radio access network (RAN) software.

Ericsson said it has developed an 8x8 Massive MIMO radio for FRMCS and is also preparing for the FRMCS 5G pan-European trials, known as MORANE2, which are seen as vital to advancing railway communications technology.

Magnus Packendorff, Head of Mission Critical Networks at Ericsson, said: "Successfully testing the n101 band with a specially designed Ericsson radio and Qualcomm Technologies' latest modem represents a major leap forward for 5G railway communications. This milestone not only highlights our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of mission-critical communication technologies but also sets the stage for the MORANE2 trials."

Sunil Patil, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies added: "By successfully testing the n101-capable Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF at 1900 MHz, we have taken a crucial step towards realising the potential of 5G in railway communications."

7. Telefonica Germany and Ericsson Deploy First Cloud RAN in 5G SA Network

O2 Telefonica (Telefonica Germany) has launched its first Cloud RAN network using Ericsson technology, marking the world's first commercial deployment of Ericsson Cloud RAN in a 5G standalone network, according to the official release. The first of a total of eight mobile phone masts in the Offenbach area are now using technology from the European network equipment provider.

According to Ericsson, the implementation began in the Offenbach area, where eight mobile sites transitioned from traditional RAN to Cloud RAN, leveraging 3.6 GHz 5G SA technology. Cloud RAN virtualises network functions, separating hardware and software for flexibility, scalability, and efficiency.

This innovation enables faster updates, centralised control, and improved adaptability for businesses. o2 Telefonica and Ericsson aim to refine Cloud RAN for widespread adoption, fostering open and interoperable mobile networks.

"The separation of hardware and software will enable us to be more flexible in the future when operating and expanding our network. In addition to leaner network architectures, we can install updates at the click of a mouse, so that customers and companies always benefit from the latest 5G functions," said Mallik Rao, Chief Technology and Enterprise Officer at O2 Telefonica.

Cloud RAN is expected to offer a wide range of advantages and new opportunities for network operators, companies and end users in the future. O2 Telefonica and Ericsson said they will test the suitability of Cloud RAN technology for everyday use and further develop the technology.

8. DNB partners with Ericsson to Create 5G-Powered Mobile Workspace Solution

Malaysia's national 5G network operator, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), has deployed Ericsson's Enterprise Virtual Cellular Network (EVCN) at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters, becoming the first organisation globally to establish a 5G-first office environment, according to Ericsson's announcement on March 3.

"Equipped with 5G-enabled laptops managed through EVCN and integrated with Microsoft Intune, Entra ID, and DNB's 5G network, DNB employees will be able to enjoy secure and seamless mobile work connectivity," Ericsson said.

As part of its broader national digitalisation efforts, DNB said it is committed to replacing traditional Wi-Fi with 5G as the primary service. DNB plans to collaborate with mobile network operators (MNOs) to extend EVCN as a service for enterprises and government agencies across Malaysia.

Datuk Azman Ismail, CEO of DNB said: "At Digital Nasional Berhad, we are redefining the future of enterprise IT by leveraging our globally-recognised 5G network and Ericsson's EVCN technology. The world-first 5G secure office environment implemented at DNB's HQ demonstrates the power and potential of 5G to revolutionise enterprise IT."

David Hagerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, added: "By integrating Ericsson's Enterprise Virtual Cellular Network (EVCN) with DNB's nationwide 5G infrastructure, we are empowering organisations to move beyond traditional IT models and embrace a new era of cloud-native, secure, and scalable solutions."

9. Ericsson and Zain Bahrain Ink Deal for 4G and 5G Networks

Ericsson and Zain Bahrain have signed an agreement to expand Zain Bahrain's 4G and 5G networks in the country. This agreement will also extend the Managed Services collaboration for an additional three years to optimise network efficiency and elevate customer experiences, Ericsson said on March 4.

The mobile broadband network expansion will leverage Ericsson's Radio Access Network (RAN) products, including the dual-band Massive MIMO AIR 3229 and triple-band Radio 4466. These products will boost network coverage, capacity, and reduce energy consumption by up to 20 percent, Ericsson said.

The agreement also includes the modernisation of the core network, introducing Ericsson's cloud-native Evolved Packet Core (EPC), part of Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution, and a modernised cloud-native Unified Data Management function, which will enhance the capacity and further strengthen the capabilities of its network.

10. Ericsson, T-Mobile, and Qualcomm Begin XR Trials on 5G Standalone Network

Ericsson, in partnership with US operator T-Mobile and Qualcomm, has launched XR trials on T-Mobile's 5G commercial network in San Diego. The trials focus on validating network readiness, 5G Advanced features like network slicing, and device capabilities using Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1-powered AI immersive smart glasses.

"As 5G mobile adoption continues to grow rapidly, the convergence of 5G Standalone (5G SA) deployments, the feasibility of slim form-factor AI Augmented Reality (AR) glasses tethered to 5G-capable smartphones, and advanced 5G infrastructure capabilities create a perfect opportunity to trial the next wave of 5G low latency operator services, such as Extended Reality (XR)," Ericsson said on March 4.

Ericsson noted that it is deploying its 5G Advanced software portfolio to enable remote and locally rendered AR visuals, bringing the industry closer to realizing AR and XR experiences in wide-area 5G networks. These lightweight AR glasses represent a potent use case that can enhance user experiences and drive traffic volume, the company said.

Sibel Tombaz, Head of Product Line Cloud and Purpose-built 5G RAN at Ericsson said: "Ericsson's 5G Advanced software is a game-changer for the latest slim AR glasses. It delivers high downlink and uplink speeds, low latency for sharp visuals, real-time information, and seamless hands-free operation. By enabling innovative applications like Extended Reality over a reliable, secure, and high-performing network, we are transforming the way people interact with the world."

11. French Operators Join Aduna for Network APIs

Aduna announced on March 4 that two of France's leading network operators - Bouygues Telecom and Free (iliad Group) - will become network partners of Aduna, joining Orange, (an initial Aduna venture partner) to accelerate the adoption and innovation of common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) by developers on a global scale.

The first two network APIs, SIM Swap and KYC (Know Your Customer), are planned for launch in France in Spring 2025 after the agreements with the above-mentioned French network operators are finalised, according to the official release.

12. Ericsson and Turkcell Partner to Advance AI-Powered Telecom Networks

Ericsson and Turkcell have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at MWC 2025 to collaborate on the development and adoption of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) solutions across Turkcell's networks and operations.

The partnership will focus on AI-driven innovations to optimise network efficiency, enhance automation, and drive new capabilities for 5G, 6G, and future connectivity solutions.

Turkcell and Ericsson will focus on AI-driven solutions that improve network resilience, maximise network sustainability, and enhance user experiences. The collaboration will also explore new use cases for AI in network operations, including predictive analytics, intelligent fault detection, and automated network healing.

Chief Technology Officer of Turkcell said: "This collaboration with Ericsson represents a key milestone in our AI-driven transformation. By integrating Generative AI into our operations, we aim to deliver superior network performance, greater automation, and enhanced experiences for our customers."

Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Ericsson North Middle East and Africa, added: "As telecom networks grow more complex, AI-driven automation is essential for delivering efficient and scalable operations. Our collaboration with Turkcell will help accelerate the adoption of Generative AI, transforming network management and paving the way for 5G, 6G, and beyond."

The companies said this collaboration builds on their long-standing relationship, aiming to drive AI-powered transformation in Turkiye's telecom sector.

13. Telecom Egypt Adopts Ericsson Mediation for Digital Transformation

Telecom Egypt has selected Ericsson's Mediation platform to enhance its digital transformation and reduce operational costs. Announced at MWC 2025, the platform will modernise customer communication.

"Ericsson Mediation will allow Telecom Egypt to provide its customers with flexible communication choices, allowing them to opt for app notifications or traditional SMS as a way to receive information from the provider. This reduces OPEX, drives digital engagement, and also fosters digital interaction, creating a more convenient and cost-effective experience," Ericsson said.

Ericsson Mediation provides agility, faster service deployment, and seamless integration with legacy and modern IT systems.

14. Telenor and Ericsson co-create Agentic AI for radio controls

Following the first year of a research and innovation partnership, Telenor and Ericsson have co-designed a proof of concept for an Agentic AI system that learns to optimise the capacity and corresponding power consumption of the Radio Access Network (RAN), the partners said in a joint statement on March 5.

"Agentic AI is a type of software that can perform tasks autonomously on behalf of a user by designing its workflows. As such, the AI has 'agency' to make decisions, solve complex problems and interact with external environments beyond the data that it has been trained on," Ericsson explained.

Vegard Tingstad, Head of Mobile Access in Telenor Norway, said, "This is a truly exciting innovation in our field, which has been made possible by training AI agents on real-world data in a simulated environment, following Telenor's live RAN parameters."

According to the companies, the simulated results indicate up to a 4 percent reduction in energy usage for radio units, in addition to the existing power-saving features on the Telenor network.

Rita Mokbel, Head of Global Customer Unit Telenor at Ericsson Group said, "The Agentic AI system has the potential to revolutionise the world of network management, augmenting or replacing existing manual processes with automated processes to improve network performance and reduce costs."

The collaboration also focuses on RAN automation and optimisation, 5G positioning, private networks and explainable AI in mobile networks, and rApps within Ericsson’s Intelligent Automation Platform.

"The initiative fully aligns with Telenor's and Ericsson's joint ambition to advance autonomous network capabilities and accelerate the broader ecosystem innovation, maximising use of the advanced technologies such as AI into the mobile networks where it can have the greatest impact, the official release said.

"We plan to leverage our innovation partnership with Ericsson to co-create energy-efficient, trustworthy, and resilient networks. In doing so, we move closer to realising our AI-first telco vision in Telenor" said Cathal Kennedy, Acting EVP and Group Chief Technology Officer in Telenor.

The collaboration is expected to deliver a range of significant outcomes, including unique AI research insights within the telecom domain, testing and deployment of AI solutions in live test networks, validation of use cases and business models that accelerate open innovation and drive growth in AI-native telecommunications.

15. Turkcell and Ericsson Achieve 5G Core Network Automation

In partnership with Ericsson, Turkcell has automated key components of its Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core solution in a production network using the Ericsson Cloud Core Pipelines and Portable Automation Jobs (PAJ) integrated with Turkcell's Gitlab-based pipeline.

The companies claim that this milestone marks the first time globally that a communications service provider has automated the solution's network functions using its own systems. This automation enables Turkcell to optimise network operations, enhancing Internet of Things (IoT) and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services.

Since 2022, Turkcell has utilised Ericsson's Packet Core Controller as a Mobility Management Entity for its Narrowband IoT (Nb-IoT) services. Additionally, Turkcell has been deploying Ericsson's Call Session Control Function (CSCF) for VoLTE services since 2016.

By automating cloud-native function deployment, software upgrades, and validation, Turkcell reduces manual intervention and accelerates feature deployment. "Turkcell's successful implementation highlights the potential of CI/CD automation in core networks," Ericsson said on March 5.

16. Malaysia's CelcomDigi Joins Aduna to Drive Network APIs

Malaysia's CelcomDigi announced a new partnership with Aduna to accelerate mobile network API adoption. Through the collaboration, CelcomDigi will offer developers access to network API solutions such as Number Verification and SIM Swap services.

A related MoU was signed at MWC 2025 by CelcomDigi's Deputy CEO and Aduna's CEO.

Commenting on the partnership, CelcomDigi's Deputy CEO, Albern Murty, said: "We are committed to enabling a 5G-AI-powered digital ecosystem that fuels innovation and enhances digital experiences. Our partnership with Aduna amplifies this commitment by providing developers and enterprises with direct access to advanced network capabilities."

17. Ericsson, Qualcomm and Thales Alenia Space Achieve 5G Satellite Connectivity Milestone

Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Thales Alenia Space have demonstrated a 3GPP-based New Radio (NR) 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) call using a simulated low earth orbit (LEO) satellite channel.

"The trial proved that an NR-NTN capable device would never be without mobile coverage where areas are served by either terrestrial or non-terrestrial networks. In other words, if NTN covers an area in the middle of an ocean or deep forest - currently impossible to cover with terrestrial networks - then a device would be able to connect, via mobile connectivity alone, with any other device or service on the mobile network without the need for additional satellite signal receiving equipment, such as a dish," Ericsson explained.

This trial demonstrates that 5G NTN devices can maintain connectivity in remote areas, such as oceans and forests, without requiring additional satellite equipment. The achievement brings global mobile coverage closer to reality, enabling applications like HD voice calls and real-time video streaming.

The test explored critical components such as handling delays, Doppler effects and ensuring seamless satellite handovers— crucial for maintaining communication integrity in satellite environments.

The partners said they are "committed to further refinement and development of 5G/6G NTN technologies, aiming to introduce and scale 5G NTN on the market and allow for a full set of services – from multi-orbit satellites including messaging, voice and data, to make seamless communication a reality for everyone, everywhere, and at any time."

Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Thales Alenia Space have partnered on 5G NR non-terrestrial networks (NTN) technology since 2022. According to the companies, this milestone paves the way for the integration of terrestrial network (TN) and NTN, laying the groundwork for commercial deployment.

18. Ericsson and One NZ Partner to Modernise 5G Core Network

Ericsson and One New Zealand have signed a five-year partnership to modernise the New Zealand connectivity company's core network and enable the deployment of advanced 5G capabilities. The upgrade will enhance streaming, gaming, remote work, and business applications while supporting advanced 5G capabilities, including network slicing, IoT, automation, connected vehicles, and smart cities.

As part of the modernisation, One NZ will gain the capability to open its network through open APIs, enabling the development of new applications and services in industries such as banking, transport, and manufacturing.

Under the agreement, Ericsson will deploy its cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core solution replacing the legacy solutions already in place. These solutions will enable One NZ to run 4G and 5G networks on a unified platform whilst introducing automation and AI. According to Ericsson, the deployment will begin in 2025.

19. Chunghwa Telecom and Ericsson Partner to Advance 5G SA

Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom and Ericsson have signed a 5G Advanced Cooperation MoU at MWC 2025, aiming to accelerate 5G SA adoption, enable AI-native programmable networks, and open network APIs for new digital services. The collaboration aims to unlock new revenue streams, and lay the groundwork for 6G evolution, according to Ericsson.

Alex Chien, Chairman of Chunghwa Telecom, said: "Chunghwa Telecom has consistently led in 5G user experience and remains the only operator in Taiwan to be recognized by both Speedtest and Opensignal. Our collaboration with Ericsson ensures we continue pushing the boundaries of 5G-Advanced to deliver superior service differentiation and user experiences."

Beyond improving network performance, this partnership is expected to drive new business opportunities in extended reality (XR), IoT, and intelligent and autonomous networks.

Ericsson and Chunghwa will begin 5G SA pilot deployments in 2025, setting the stage for large-scale commercial rollouts and industry transformation, Ericsson said on March 5.

20. Telkomsel and Ericsson Sign MoU to Deploy Far Edge Core Solutions

Telkomsel, Indonesia's telecommunications provider, and Ericsson have signed an MoU at MWC 2025 to introduce Far Edge-Core Solutions and advance talent development focused on 5G advanced technology, AI-driven networks, cloud-native architecture, and related digital innovations.

The partnership includes deploying Cloud Native Infrastructure (CNIS) to enhance network performance and scalability while validating Far Edge Core implementation.

Additionally, Ericsson will provide Telkomsel with specialised knowledge sharing to upskill its workforce on 5G advance technology, its applications, related digital innovations, as well as AI-driven networks and cloud-native architectures.

21. Vodafone UK and Ericsson Trial AI solutions for Improved 5G energy Efficiency

Vodafone UK and Ericsson have reduced 5G Radio Unit power consumption by up to 33 percent at select London sites using AI-powered energy efficiency solutions. Ericsson said the results come from a trial of Ericsson's cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) powered software solutions.

Ericsson's Service Continuity AI App suite with Intelligent Energy Efficiency dynamically manages the network's energy needs without compromising on performance, supporting operators to reduce their operating expenditure (OPEX) and carbon emissions.

As part of the trial, Vodafone UK implemented three key use cases: 5G Deep Sleep, 4G Cell Sleep Mode orchestration, and a Radio Power Efficiency Heatmap. Erisson said these features work in tandem to measure, predict and optimise energy consumption across the network, with the ability to power down components during low traffic periods and rapidly reactivate them when needed.

5G Deep Sleep: AI-powered predictive algorithms enable radios to enter an ultra-low energy hibernation state, saving up to 70 percent energy consumption during low traffic hours.

AI-powered predictive algorithms enable radios to enter an ultra-low energy hibernation state, saving up to 70 percent energy consumption during low traffic hours. 4G Cell Sleep Mode Orchestration: Creates a behavioural model of network cells to optimise sleep parameters, automatically balancing energy savings and performance.

Creates a behavioural model of network cells to optimise sleep parameters, automatically balancing energy savings and performance. Radio Power Efficiency Map: Creates a visual map of all network cells, using ML to identify and rank underperforming sites for targeted improvements.

Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer and Network Director, Vodafone UK, said: "Reducing power consumption at our trial sites is a big win — both financially and environmentally — and shows we can continue to improve the efficiency of our network as we build 5G coverage across the UK."

22. Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Partners with Ericsson and Google Cloud to Transform BSS with AI and Cloud Technology

Indonesia's Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) has announced a collaboration with Ericsson and Google Cloud to consolidate its Business Support System (BSS) onto a single cloud-based platform. Announced at MWC 2025, this collaboration will enhance service agility, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate AI adoption.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said, "We are collaborating with Ericsson and Google Cloud to build a more intelligent BSS ecosystem. By leveraging AI and cloud-native technology, we are enabling cutting-edge business models that will drive growth across industries. Consolidating services into a single, scalable platform on Google Cloud allows us to create and deliver a stronger and more sustainable digital ecosystem for Indonesia."

"This transformation will also help Indosat’s customers accelerate AI adoption at scale and enhance customer experiences in the era of seamless connectivity, thereby unlocking new opportunities in Indonesia’s digital economy," Indosat said in a joint statement on March 6.

Karan Bajwa, President of Asia Pacific, Google Cloud, commented, "With Google Cloud's workload-optimized infrastructure—which leverages Google’s expertise in building and operating highly available and highly reliable planetary-scale compute, storage, and networking systems to support services like Google Search, YouTube, Gmail, and more—companies like Indosat can stay ahead of their existing and emerging workloads' ever-growing demands, especially as they innovate with AI."

As part of the broader partnership, Indosat and Ericsson said they will explore future technology innovations to support Indonesia's long-term digitalisation efforts. This includes running Ericsson's latest BSS components for Indosat on Google Cloud and demonstrating next-generation functionalities to drive efficiency and customer-centric innovations. The collaboration also aims to unify user experiences across all Indosat brands.

"This strategic transformation will not only enhance Indosat's competitiveness but also contribute to the country's broader goal of sustainable digital economic growth," the companies said.