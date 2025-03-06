Frog Cellsat to Expand into Europe and Africa, Showcases OneDAS at MWC 2025



Indian telecom equipment manufacturer Frog Cellsat Limited announced on Wednesdaythat it is expanding its operations globally by entering the European and African markets. The company said it is actively seeking resellers and system integrators to drive adoption of its telecom solutions, including distributed antenna system (DAS) solution, OneDAS, and digital repeaters in these regions.

Global Expansion Strategy

Furthermore, Frog Cellsat said its European expansion will be led by its UK-based subsidiary, GORF Limited, and an upcoming European Union (EU)-based subsidiary, which is set to be incorporated within FY25-26.

OneDAS and Digital Repeaters

Frog Cellsat said its Active OneDAS solution, developed in India, meets all technical and regulatory requirements required for deployment of the solution in Europe and Africa. Currently, the system supports all eight mobile frequency bands used by mobile operators, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Additionally, the solution is scalable, with the capability to service 4G and 5G Networks for ensuring connectivity at crowded and large traffic heavy venues.

"We are excited to present our cutting-edge OneDAS and Digital Repeaters to the global market while strengthening our footprint in Europe and Africa. By working closely with regional resellers and system integrators, we aim to deliver advanced connectivity solutions tailored to the unique needs of these markets," said Konark Trivedi, Founder and Managing Director of Frog Cellsat.

Frog Cellsat

Founded in 2004, Frog Cellsat offers telecom solutions. Beyond manufacturing Active DAS and Digital Repeaters, the company also specialises in in-building coverage planning and design, serving clients across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.