Frog Cellsat to Expand into Europe and Africa, Showcases OneDAS at MWC 2025

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

OneDAS solution supports all eight mobile frequency bands for seamless 4G and 5G connectivity.

Highlights

  • The company seeks resellers and system integrators to enhance market adoption.
  • UK-based GORF Limited and an upcoming EU subsidiary will lead European operations.
  • The company specialises in in-building coverage planning and digital repeater solutions.

Follow Us

Frog Cellsat to Expand into Europe and Africa, Showcases OneDAS at MWC 2025
Indian telecom equipment manufacturer Frog Cellsat Limited announced on Wednesdaythat it is expanding its operations globally by entering the European and African markets. The company said it is actively seeking resellers and system integrators to drive adoption of its telecom solutions, including distributed antenna system (DAS) solution, OneDAS, and digital repeaters in these regions.

Also Read: Frog Cellsat to Enhance Network Coverage at Navi Mumbai Airport with OneDAS Deployment




Global Expansion Strategy

Furthermore, Frog Cellsat said its European expansion will be led by its UK-based subsidiary, GORF Limited, and an upcoming European Union (EU)-based subsidiary, which is set to be incorporated within FY25-26.

OneDAS and Digital Repeaters

Frog Cellsat said its Active OneDAS solution, developed in India, meets all technical and regulatory requirements required for deployment of the solution in Europe and Africa. Currently, the system supports all eight mobile frequency bands used by mobile operators, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Additionally, the solution is scalable, with the capability to service 4G and 5G Networks for ensuring connectivity at crowded and large traffic heavy venues.

"We are excited to present our cutting-edge OneDAS and Digital Repeaters to the global market while strengthening our footprint in Europe and Africa. By working closely with regional resellers and system integrators, we aim to deliver advanced connectivity solutions tailored to the unique needs of these markets," said Konark Trivedi, Founder and Managing Director of Frog Cellsat.

Also Read: Frog Cellsat Implements OneDAS System at Lucknow Airport

Frog Cellsat

Founded in 2004, Frog Cellsat offers telecom solutions. Beyond manufacturing Active DAS and Digital Repeaters, the company also specialises in in-building coverage planning and design, serving clients across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Ughhh no, neither were doing fine before merger, both were about to collapse and quit. Because of merger only they…

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

Arjun :

To vi use kru ya jio me port karwa lu? Jio se vi me aaya tha ...but ab indoor me…

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

Arjun :

But tejas ka share to up chal rha tha kal tak, even airtel etc ka down tha....tejas share up karega....agr…

Nokia Completes 5G Equipment Deliveries for Vodafone Idea, Gears Up…

Rachit :

You didn't get the point which is there is no need to be getting excited about 5G from another telco…

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

Shivraj roy :

press F to pay respects hope you recovers from losses

Nokia Completes 5G Equipment Deliveries for Vodafone Idea, Gears Up…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments