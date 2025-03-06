Is Jio’s Cheapest Annual Plan Still Worth It in 2025

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator in the country, is offering the Rs 3599 plan as its most affordable yearly validity subscription. Post tariff hikes, the private telcos reduced the yearly validity options. In fact, Reliance Jio now offers only two yearly validity plans. Sure, there's one voice only plan that comes with 336 days of service validity, but it is not exactly a complete year. Jio's Rs 3599 and Rs 3999 plans are the only yearly validity recharges you can subscribe to. The Rs 3599 is the cheapest amongst these. Let's take a look at the benefits of Jio's cheapest annual plan right now.









Reliance Jio Rs 3599 Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio's Rs 3599 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan comes with unlimited 5G data too. The total amount of data bundled with this plan is 912.5GB. The speed reduces to 64 Kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The additional benefits of this plan are JioTV and JioCloud.

Recharging with this plan means you are effectively paying Rs 276 per month. This is the cheapest yearly plan from Jio today. Reliance Jio doesn't want to offer a ton of affordable yearly recharges as it limits the company's potential to be able to earn more money out of customers. Cheaper yearly plans allow users to also safeguard themselves against tariff hikes by queuing the recharges in advance.

Reliance Jio offers the Rs 3599 prepaid plan in all of the telecom circles in India. The telco is continously investing in its 5G and 4G networks to improve reach for the users. Jio already has the best 4G and 5G availability in almost all of the telecom circles.