Is Jio’s Cheapest Annual Plan Still Worth It in 2025

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's Rs 3599 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan comes with unlimited 5G data too. The total amount of data bundled with this plan is 912.5GB.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator in the country, is offering the Rs 3599 plan as its most affordable yearly validity subscription.
  • Post tariff hikes, the private telcos reduced the yearly validity options.
  • Reliance Jio now offers only two yearly validity plans.

Follow Us

is jio cheapest annual plan still worth

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator in the country, is offering the Rs 3599 plan as its most affordable yearly validity subscription. Post tariff hikes, the private telcos reduced the yearly validity options. In fact, Reliance Jio now offers only two yearly validity plans. Sure, there's one voice only plan that comes with 336 days of service validity, but it is not exactly a complete year. Jio's Rs 3599 and Rs 3999 plans are the only yearly validity recharges you can subscribe to. The Rs 3599 is the cheapest amongst these. Let's take a look at the benefits of Jio's cheapest annual plan right now.




Read More - Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema from Additional Benefits of Mobile Plans

Reliance Jio Rs 3599 Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio's Rs 3599 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan comes with unlimited 5G data too. The total amount of data bundled with this plan is 912.5GB. The speed reduces to 64 Kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The additional benefits of this plan are JioTV and JioCloud.

Read More - Jio Delivered Fastest 5G SA Speeds Globally in Q4 2024: Ookla

Recharging with this plan means you are effectively paying Rs 276 per month. This is the cheapest yearly plan from Jio today. Reliance Jio doesn't want to offer a ton of affordable yearly recharges as it limits the company's potential to be able to earn more money out of customers. Cheaper yearly plans allow users to also safeguard themselves against tariff hikes by queuing the recharges in advance.

Reliance Jio offers the Rs 3599 prepaid plan in all of the telecom circles in India. The telco is continously investing in its 5G and 4G networks to improve reach for the users. Jio already has the best 4G and 5G availability in almost all of the telecom circles.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Ughhh no, neither were doing fine before merger, both were about to collapse and quit. Because of merger only they…

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

Arjun :

To vi use kru ya jio me port karwa lu? Jio se vi me aaya tha ...but ab indoor me…

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

Arjun :

But tejas ka share to up chal rha tha kal tak, even airtel etc ka down tha....tejas share up karega....agr…

Nokia Completes 5G Equipment Deliveries for Vodafone Idea, Gears Up…

Rachit :

You didn't get the point which is there is no need to be getting excited about 5G from another telco…

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

Shivraj roy :

press F to pay respects hope you recovers from losses

Nokia Completes 5G Equipment Deliveries for Vodafone Idea, Gears Up…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments