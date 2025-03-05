Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema from Additional Benefits of Mobile Plans

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

After the announcement of JioHotstar, it was only natural that Reliance Jio will remove the benefit of JioCinema. Reliance Jio still offers two Jio apps as additional benefits with its plans - JioTV and JioCloud. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom player, recently removed JioCinema from its mobile plans.
  • JioCinema has now merged with Disney+ Hotstar to form JioHotstar.
  • Reliance Jio used to offer the benefit of JioCinema with its mobile plans, both prepaid and postpaid.

Follow Us

reliance jio removes jiocinema from additional benefits

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom player, recently removed JioCinema from its mobile plans. JioCinema has now merged with Disney+ Hotstar to form JioHotstar. Reliance Jio used to offer the benefit of JioCinema with its mobile plans, both prepaid and postpaid. The company doesn't offer it anymore because JioCinema isn't a standalone platform anymore. JioCinema wasn't a very major benefit for the Jio customers anyway. The company didn't use to offer JioCinema Premium. Instead, it was just a regular subscription.




Read More - Reliance Jio 3GB Daily Data 5G Plans

After the announcement of JioHotstar, it was only natural that Reliance Jio will remove the benefit of JioCinema. Reliance Jio still offers two Jio apps as additional benefits with its plans - JioTV and JioCloud.

JioTV is yet another OTT (over-the-top) platform owned by Reliance Jio. Under JioTV, users can actually watch live TV content and also buy its Premium subscription to get access to several OTT platforms. There are, in fact, two JioTV Premium bundled prepaid plans for customers that come with access to OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, LionsgatePlay, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode and Hoichoi via JioTV app.

Read More - Jio Delivered Fastest 5G SA Speeds Globally in Q4 2024: Ookla

These plans come for Rs 445 and Rs 175. For users who are interested in getting access to JioCinema's content, they can now subscribe directly to JioHotstar. The content of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema was merged under JioHotstar. There are also two prepaid plans for users interested in getting JioHotstar Mobile subscription from Reliance Jio - Rs 949 and Rs 195. Apart from these, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) also offer customers the benefit of JioHotstar Mobile access with their prepaid mobile plans and broadband plans. You can check those out as well. JioHotstar has become India's largest OTT platform after the merger.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Today at the same location, but at 10PM Also, Vi has still not activated unlimited 5G for my SIM, It…

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

Shivraj Roy :

Today at the same location, but at 10PM Also, Vi has still not activated unlimited 5G for my SIM, It…

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

Kunal :

Bsnl setting it's antenna on all Indus tower sites . Now bsnl active on almost 90 % of the nh…

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

TheAndroidFreak :

Let them enable 41-78 combo. You will get decent 500Mbps early morning speeds.

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

Shivraj Roy :

They are improving 5G at a very good pace This is the location where i was getting only 60-80mbps on…

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments