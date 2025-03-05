Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema from Additional Benefits of Mobile Plans

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom player, recently removed JioCinema from its mobile plans. JioCinema has now merged with Disney+ Hotstar to form JioHotstar. Reliance Jio used to offer the benefit of JioCinema with its mobile plans, both prepaid and postpaid. The company doesn't offer it anymore because JioCinema isn't a standalone platform anymore. JioCinema wasn't a very major benefit for the Jio customers anyway. The company didn't use to offer JioCinema Premium. Instead, it was just a regular subscription.









After the announcement of JioHotstar, it was only natural that Reliance Jio will remove the benefit of JioCinema. Reliance Jio still offers two Jio apps as additional benefits with its plans - JioTV and JioCloud.

JioTV is yet another OTT (over-the-top) platform owned by Reliance Jio. Under JioTV, users can actually watch live TV content and also buy its Premium subscription to get access to several OTT platforms. There are, in fact, two JioTV Premium bundled prepaid plans for customers that come with access to OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, LionsgatePlay, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode and Hoichoi via JioTV app.

These plans come for Rs 445 and Rs 175. For users who are interested in getting access to JioCinema's content, they can now subscribe directly to JioHotstar. The content of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema was merged under JioHotstar. There are also two prepaid plans for users interested in getting JioHotstar Mobile subscription from Reliance Jio - Rs 949 and Rs 195. Apart from these, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) also offer customers the benefit of JioHotstar Mobile access with their prepaid mobile plans and broadband plans. You can check those out as well. JioHotstar has become India's largest OTT platform after the merger.