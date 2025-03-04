reliance jio 3gb daily data 5g plans

Reliance Jio has three prepaid plans with which it is offering 3GB of daily data. These three plans, of course, bundle unlimited 5G data as well. The telecom operator has the widest coverage of 5G networks in the country. Further, the company also the best availability of 4G networks in India. Reliance Jio's 3GB daily data plans expensive, and they have to be since they are offering a high amount of daily data to the consumers. To be honest, for consumers who are under Jio's 5G coverage, recharging with a 3GB daily data plan doesn't make sense as they are anyway getting high-speed 5G data.









Reliance Jio Rs 449 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 449 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. The speed reduces to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. There's unlimited 5G bundled with this plan. There are no OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled. The service validity of this plan is 28 days. The additional benefits include JioTV and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 1199 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 1199 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. There's unlimited 5G bundled with this plan too. The speed goes down to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP data. There are no OTT benefits bundled with this plan.

Reliance Jio 1799 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 1799 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity. The plan offers 3GB of daily data, unlimtied voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits include Netflix (Basic), JioTV, and JioCloud. For 4G data, again, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP data.