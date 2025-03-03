Glance Partners with Google Cloud to Bring Generative AI Content to Smartphones



Glance and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership on February 26 to bring the power of generative AI (Gen AI) to millions of Glance-enabled smartphones worldwide. Through this collaboration, Glance will leverage Google's AI models to develop consumer-facing AI applications designed to enhance and enrich user experiences on smartphone lock screens and ambient TV screens.

AI-powered smart lock screen experiences

Glance delivers AI-powered smart lock screen experiences and currently powers more than 450 million Android-based smartphones worldwide. The company has an active user base of more than 300 million across India, Indonesia, Japan, the United States, and other countries.

The company says it is building the next generation of Glance, aiming to transform every user's lock screen into the center of their digital experience by integrating news, sports, games, entertainment, fashion, and shopping with generative AI to create a "personal internet" for the user.

AI-Driven Commerce

Glance will utilise Google Cloud's Gemini AI capabilities and Imagen's image generation capabilities via Vertex AI to create content and power its experiences. One of the first experiences is an immersive, Gen AI-enabled commerce feature for the lock screen.

This feature allows users to upload a single image (selfie or upload from gallery), which is then analyzed to infer their interests and preferences. Users can then use gen AI to generate personalized images that place them in relevant contexts, transforming their lock screen wallpapers. As users visualize themselves with various products, they can make real-time purchase decisions seamlessly from their lock screens, the company explained.

"We want to be the world's largest consumer tech platform, reaching a billion screens by 2028, and our partnership with Google Cloud is key," said Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of InMobi and Glance. "Our combined knowledge, AI capabilities, and expertise uniquely position Glance to deliver the next level of AI-driven experiences for smartphone users, supported by viable business models such as commerce and advertising."

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud added, "Generative AI technologies have the power to transform experiences for people around the world, and mobile phones are a key touchpoint. Glance can now harness Google Cloud's cutting-edge gen AI technologies to develop groundbreaking applications across commerce, content, and more that will unlock new possibilities for customers."

Glance AI

Glance also announced that it is also preparing to launch 'Glance AI,' a Gen AI-powered platform designed to deliver immersive discovery experiences on both smartphone lock screens and TV ambient screens. The platform will first be launched in the US.