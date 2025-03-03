Carrix Partners with Nokia to Enhance US Marine Terminals with Private Wireless Solution

Marine terminal and rail yard operator Carrix has partnered with Nokia to introduce Nokia DAC, a private wireless solution to enhance operations at several of Carrix's marine terminals in the United States, including those in Jacksonville, Florida; Long Beach, California; Oakland, California; and Seattle, Washington.









Private Wireless Solutions

Founded in 1949, Carrix operates more than 250 terminal facilities and rail yards in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, and Asia. Nokia provides private wireless solutions to enterprises, serving 850 customers in asset-intensive industries such as mining, manufacturing, and ports.

Director of IT Services at Carrix said: "Nokia DAC has greatly improved our network security, performance, and reliability while also simplifying the maintenance and support needed to sustain technical operations effectively. Simply put, the reliability provided by Nokia DAC has enhanced our efficiency and advanced our technology initiatives."

This initiative aims to strengthen network security, scalability, and operational efficiency by establishing a connectivity platform for Carrix's industrial environments. Additionally, Nokia's Edge Compute and AI platform will support automation and digital transformation efforts at the terminals.

Nokia Edge Compute and AI

Harsha Bhat, Head of Enterprise Campus Edge Global Accounts at Nokia added: "Nokia Edge Compute and AI platform for industrial sites provides private wireless connectivity as a digital foundation to quickly introduce new use cases and applications, driving innovation and collaboration in the port while ensuring data sovereignty and security."